Museum of Mississippi History

In the ten-minute introductory film, the voice of God himself, Mississippian Morgan Freeman, introduces visitors to this compelling new museum. Exhibits tell the story of Mississippi and its residents, beginning in 13,000 BC and continuing to the present. Noteworthy displays, which are often supplemented by informative videos, cover prehistoric mound builders, the Chickasaw and Choctaw tribes and their legends, the cotton industry, the Civil War and Mississippi's rich cultural heritage – don't miss Lucille's Place, a recreated juke joint.

Purchasing dual admission with the adjacent Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will save you a few bucks (adult/child 4-18yr $15/8).