Tishomingo State Park

Mississippi

Haynes Lake at Tishomingo State Park in northern Mississippi

Shutterstock / Jason Patrick Ross

This state park is named for the Chickasaw Chief Tishomingo. You may want to camp here, among the evocative, moss-covered sandstone cliffs and rock formations, fern gullies and waterfalls of Bear Creek Canyon. Hiking trails abound, canoes are available for rent, and there's a photo-ready suspension bridge built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the1930s. Wildflowers bloom when the weather warms. This is a special oasis, and one that was utilized by the Chickasaw and their Paleo Indian antecedents.

There is proof of their civilization in the park dating back to 7000 BC.

