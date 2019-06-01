Tishomingo State Park

This state park is named for the Chickasaw Chief Tishomingo. You may want to camp here, among the evocative, moss-covered sandstone cliffs and rock formations, fern gullies and waterfalls of Bear Creek Canyon. Hiking trails abound, canoes are available for rent, and there's a photo-ready suspension bridge built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the1930s. Wildflowers bloom when the weather warms. This is a special oasis, and one that was utilized by the Chickasaw and their Paleo Indian antecedents.

There is proof of their civilization in the park dating back to 7000 BC.