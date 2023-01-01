Helen Keller Birthplace

Helen Keller – to this day perhaps the most beloved native of Alabama – was blind and deaf from the age of 19 months. With the aid of companion Anne Sullivan, Keller would go on attend Radcliffe College, earn a degree and become a noted writer, lecturer, and activist for pacifist and socialist causes. Her childhood home is maintained with personal mementos. 'The Miracle Worker,' a play based on Keller's autobiography, is performed here at select dates in June and July.