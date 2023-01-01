Almost every building buff has heard of Taliesin, and even those with no interest in architecture have seen pictures of Fallingwater. But you have to be dedicated to Frank Lloyd Wright's work to know about Florence's Rosenbaum House, even though said structure is an almost perfect example of Wright's signature 'Usonian' architectural style. Long, clean lines, clever use of geometry, and a constant focus on integrating nature into the lived habitat characterize this absolute treasure of American architecture.