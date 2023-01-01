Florence Indian Mound & Museum

This area was a major population center for Woodland Southeastern Native Americans, who built a 43ft (13m) high mound here near the banks of the Tennessee River. Onsite, a well-curated museum provides an excellent window into the local pre-Colombian world, from prehistoric hunter-gatherers to builders of great mound cities. Easy to understand displays hold a treasure trove of artifacts, and exhibits push visitors to be better stewards of the entire Tennessee River Valley.