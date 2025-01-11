Serving up 125 miles of diverse island beauty, the Florida Keys offer a seemingly endless supply of turquoise waters, pristine white sands and outdoor adventures. Experiencing a lush subtropical climate and year-round warmth might seem out of reach within the continental United States, but thanks to the road that runs almost to the tip of the archipelago, it’s closer than you think.

Stretching from Key Largo to Key West and beyond, there are around 800 keys to explore, and many are connected to mainland Florida by the Overseas Highway. So load up the car, pack your swimsuit and sunscreen, and check out our list of best beach getaways in the Florida Keys.

Bahia Honda State Park is a playground for nature enthusiasts. Simon Dannhauer/Shutterstock

1. Bahia Honda State Park

Best beach for birdwatching and activities



One of the biggest gems on the Florida Birding Trail, Bahia Honda State Park teems with wildlife and offers great opportunities for birdwatching. Nestled between Big Pine Key and Marathon, the park is home to species such as wood warblers, great white herons and sandpipers; it's a haven for both birds and nature enthusiasts.

For prime views of the park's feathered residents, head over to the Old Bahia Honda Railroad Bridge. While no longer in use, this partially accessible steel bridge extends over the water, providing breathtaking vistas of the park's natural beauty.

In addition to birdwatching, Bahia Honda State Park offers a wide array of beachside activities. Visitors can rent kayaks, embark on snorkeling tours and explore nature trails right beside the shore. The park’s science center adds a touch of discovery, with staff on hand to educate visitors about local marine life such as stone crabs and comb jellies.

Planning Tip: To make the most of the experience, stay at one of the park's three campgrounds, with toilet and shower blocks, tent spaces and hookups for RVs.



2. Fort Zachary Taylor State Park

Best beach for history lovers

History enthusiasts visiting Key West on the third weekend of the month are in for a treat at this sandy spot. Located at the island’s southwest tip, Fort Zachary Taylor State Park hosts monthly Civil War reenactments, bringing to life the fort’s role as a Union stronghold.

Year-round, visitors can explore this fort from the mid-1800s on guided tours that highlight its history in the Civil War and Spanish-American War, and view an impressive collection of seaside cannons and artillery. The park also has Key West’s best beach, with white sands, calm waters ideal for swimming and vibrant tropical fish beneath the waves.

Parts of the shore can be rocky, so water shoes make wading easier. The beach is also a serene alternative to Mallory Square for watching the sunset, though the park closes immediately after the sun dips below the horizon. Accessing the beach requires a short 10-minute walk from the park entrance.

Detour: A 15-minute stroll east of the park is the famous Hemingway House, once home to its namesake author and still home to six-toed cats.

The westernmost point in the Florida Keys, Dry Tortugas National Park is wonderfully remote. Eddie Brady/Getty Images

3. Dry Tortugas National Park

Best beach for a secluded escape

Despite its name, Key West isn’t the westernmost destination in the Florida Keys; that distinction belongs to Dry Tortugas National Park, 70 miles west. Spilling into the Gulf of Mexico, this remote spot consists of seven islands and is one of the most secluded places in the US National Park system.

To reach it, visitors must book a transfer via the park’s official ferry, the Yankee Freedom III, or charter a private boat or seaplane. Once you arrive, you’ll discover pristine coral reefs, secluded beaches and historic Fort Jefferson, a massive Civil War-era fortress.

Local Tip: Book your ferry tickets as far in advance as possible, as they typically sell out days, if not weeks, in advance.

4. John Pennekamp State Park

Best beach for an underwater adventure

Hailed as the first underwater park in the US, John Pennekamp State Park spans more than 48,000 acres of ocean and 170 acres of dry land, offering a mix of marine adventures and land-based activities. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places and its coral reefs teem with marine life such as barracudas and parrotfish.

For an up-close view, book a glass-bottom boat tour to Molasses Reef (they run three times daily year-round), or explore the underwater Christ of the Abyss statue on snorkeling or diving trips. If you're happy to explore above the water, the park has miles of mangrove-lined channels for kayaking.

On land, there are three nature trails, including the Mangrove Trail – a boardwalk showcasing this unique ecosystem – and the Wild Tamarind Trail, where labels help visitors identify native hardwood trees. The visitor center features a 30,000-gallon aquarium and informative nature films, while nightly campfire programs are a fun touch during the vacation season.



Planning Tip: The park has its own dive shop, offering daily boat dives in season. Snorkeling trips leave up to five times daily; book ahead online.



Loggerhead turtles nest on Marathon's Sombrero Beach from April to October. Shutterstock

5. Sombrero Beach

Best beach for families and turtles



This popular beach in Marathon is as family-friendly as it gets, with shaded picnic spots, barbecue grills, a playground and volleyball courts. Its calm waters and sandy shores make it ideal for relaxing or swimming, and from April to October, the beach is an important nesting site for loggerhead turtles – about 10% of the sand is fenced off to protect them.

The city of Marathon offers unique opportunities for visitors to help survey and count the nesting sites, and there are periodic events where nature enthusiasts can help release rehabilitated turtles back into the ocean. Check the city administration website for announcements.



6. Curry Hammock State Park

Best beach in the mid-Keys area

If the vibrant crowds of Key West feel a bit much, the serenity of Curry Hammock State Park offers a perfect escape. Nestled between Duck Key and Marathon, this 1000-acre haven is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts seeking quiet.

The park features campsites, a 1.5-mile nature trail and four picnic pavilions, but the real highlight is paddling. Two popular kayak routes await, with the standout being the 1.5-mile loop around Little Crawl Key. This scenic journey takes paddlers through mangrove tunnels and a deep-water lagoon, passing sun-soaked sandbars –perfect for a day immersed in nature.

Local Tip: Despite being a paddling hub, on-site rentals can be hit-or-miss outside of the holiday season. As an alternative, nearby Marathon Kayaking and Paddleboarding offers rentals year-round.

Smathers Beach is one of Key West's most popular strips of sand. Getty Images

7. Smathers Beach

Best Key West beach escape

Picture a classic South Florida beach with white sand stretching down to turquoise waters. Nestled on Key West’s southern shore, Smathers Beach fits the bill perfectly, with ample space for relaxation or adventure. Highlights include volleyball courts, food trucks and a water sports hub where you can arrange parasailing, jet skiing and kayaking.

For a mini adventure, can wade out to the sandbar just offshore – the shallow, calm waters at Mathers Beach make it easy to explore. It's worth noting however that this spot gets packed with crowds of college students during Spring Break.

8. Higgs Beach

Best beach for dog lovers

If your Key West adventure includes Fido (or you love seeing pups frolic on the sand), Higgs Beach is a must-visit, thanks to one of Florida's top dog parks. It’s a charming spot for relaxation, exploration and quality time with your furry friend.

Nearby, the Key West Wildlife Center rehabilitates injured birds, sea turtles and other wildlife, and it offers public tours six days a week. Beyond the wildlife, Higgs Beach has white sand, six tiki huts for picnics, and the historic West Martello Tower – a former military lookout with picturesque gardens that make a perfect Instagram stop.



Local Tip: Dogs must remain on a leash at the park, except for the fenced-in dog park which has dedicated areas for small and large dogs.



Anne's Beach is one of the Florida Key's best kept secrets. Steve Heap/Shutterstock

9. Anne’s Beach

Best under-the-radar beach

Tucked away on Upper Matecumbe Key in Islamorada, Anne’s Beach has shallow, calm waters that are perfect for wading, framed by an emerald line of mangroves. It's ideal for picnicking, sunbathing or kayaking through peaceful waters, and a unique boardwalk offers elevated views of these idyllic surroundings. Parking is limited – there are about 15 spots – so arrive early to secure your precious piece of real estate.

Detour: No trip to Islamorada would be complete without visiting its most famous resident, Betsy the Lobster. This giant lobster statue stands off the Overseas Highway, about 20 minutes north of Anne’s Beach.

10. Founders Park Beach

Best beach for sunsets

Another dreamy spot in Islamorada, this beach and park is a local gem with a rich history, named to honor (you guessed it) the area's founding families. Covering 40 acres, the park has a sandy beach, sports fields, walking trails and a dog park. Facing west, it’s also a prime spot for taking in the spectacular sunsets over Florida Bay.

Local Tip: To take the outdoorsy-ness to another level, the History of Diving Museum is just minutes away, offering a deep dive into the Keys’ underwater heritage.