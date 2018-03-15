Welcome to Key West
While Key West has obvious allure, it's not without its contradictions. On one side of the road, there are literary festivals, Caribbean villas, tropical dining rooms and expensive art galleries. On the other, an S&M fetishist parade, frat boys passing out on the sidewalk and grizzly bars filled with bearded burnouts. With all that in mind, it's easy to find your groove in this setting, no matter where your interests lie.
As in other parts of the Keys, nature plays a starring role here, with some breathtaking sunsets – cause for nightly celebration down on Mallory Sq.
Top experiences in Key West
Key West activities
Miami to Key West Day Trip Tour With Glass-Bottom Boat Option
On your way to Key West you'll cross 42 bridges, including the famous Seven Mile Bridge, whose film credits include True Lies, 2 Fast 2 Furious, the James Bond film Licence to Kill, CrissCross and Up Close & Personal. You will also hop 32 islands before reaching Key West to experience its Caribbean atmosphere, complete with street artists, outdoor cafes and restaurants. During your visit be sure to check out the Hemingway House and Mallory Square by the historic waterfront. Lunch is not included but there are plenty of restaurants to choose from in Key West during your trip. Approximate free time in Key West is from 12pm to 6pm.Upgrade and combine your Key West visit with a glass bottom boat ride, a hop-on hop-off tour, a Conch Train ride, a snorkeling cruise or parasailing to your Key West trip. Key West Glass-Bottom Boat Discover the 3rd largest reef in the world on this Key West Glass-Bottom Boat ride. The reef is home to a variety of plants and animals.Key West Hop-on Hop-off TourEnjoy a fully narrated guided hop-on hop-off, Trolley Tour of Key West! The trolley makes stops at all the must-see places in Key West. You can jump off, visit the sights and re-board all day long. Conch Train Perfect for first time visitors, the fully narrated Conch Train Tour of Key West is a fun way to explore and learn about the island. Climb aboard and see the sights as the quaint open-air train winds through Old Town Key West.Key West Snorkeling Cruise Take 3-hour snorkeling cruise in a 65-foot catamaran to the coral reef for a chance to discover a whole new world underwater. You can even snorkel this reef year round because of its warm and tropical waters. Snorkel gear and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages on the catamaran are included.Key West ParasailingSoar above the emerald blue waters of Key West while enjoying breathtaking bird's eye views of this island paradise. Float on a tropical breeze as one of our state-of-the-art, parasailing boats of 12 passengers glides you past amazing panoramic sights of the southernmost city that can only be seen from the air. Minimum age: 6 years old.
Champagne Celebration Sunset Cruise
Key West’s sunset is legendary, and every night, Mallory Square is full of huge crowds of people who vie for the best place to watch it. Escape this chaos and have the sunset all to yourself on the Champagne Celebration Sunset Cruise. Three champagnes and sparkling wines from legendary French champagne producer Moët & Chandon are on offer. The Chandon Brut Classic sparkling wine is included in the tour price, and for an additional fee you can upgrade to the Moët & Chandon Imperial (White Star) champagne or the Moët & Chandon Rose Imperial champagne at wholesale cost.While you sip your champagne, snack on the gourmet cheese buffet, which includes four delectably rich cheeses surrounded by fresh berries and other fruit that have been selected to complement the champagne. The buffet also includes a locally made smoked fish dip served with crunchy crisps and fresh-baked crusty bread from an Old Town Key West bakery.If you’d rather switch out your bubbly for some still wine, simply choose from the complimentary selection of six excellent wines – varieties may include cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, shiraz, merlot, pinot grigio, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc or riesling. Beer-drinkers will also be at home with domestic and imported beers like Heineken, Corona and Miller Lite.Exclusive seating is limited to 14 people on this 26-passenger sailing catamaran, ensuring you’ll have plenty of space to enjoy the fabulous Key West sunset.
Key West Island T'ing: Sail, Snorkel and Kayak Adventure
Spend a day out on the Gulf of Mexico, just off the shores of Key West. The Island T’ing adventure starts with a pleasant hour-long sail on a large catamaran through the sparkling waters of the Florida Keys, where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Gulf of Mexico. While you’re sailing, watch for local wildlife like dolphins, who sometimes swim alongside the boat.When you find a nice spot to stop at the coral reef, you can take part in any or all of the water activities. Enjoy a kayak tour around a natural backcountry mangrove island; snorkel above the reef; take a refreshing swim; or just relax on the boat and soak up the sun.A full breakfast and buffet lunch is included in the tour price, as well as beer, wine, soft drinks and homemade sangria. Along with your swimsuit and towel, it is recommended that you bring sunglasses and a hat to protect you from the Florida sun.
Key West Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley Tour
Get a full picture of Key West on a hop-on hop-off trolley tour. The history of this tropical, southernmost island in the continental US is fascinating. Hear about Key West's lucrative ship-wrecking industry. Learn the stories of success and disaster of Henry Flagler's railroad, the railroad that went to sea. Listen to the legends of the fierce Calusa Indians, who supposedly left the remains of their enemies on the beaches of Key West, thus creating Key West's first name, Cayo Hueso – Island of Bones.The hop-on hop-off trolley tour allows you to tour Key West at your leisure to see what you want to see, when you want to see it. Hop off at any of the convenient stops to explore at your own pace. When you're ready, just re-board, and it's on with the tour. It’s the perfect way to see the best of Key West.As you’re moving along, you’ll also see where to dine, shop, relax and have good time in Key West. This is Key West's most comprehensive tour, covering more than 100 points of interest. Your guide has been extensively trained and is proud to share the history, lore and legends of Key West.To see a list of trolley stops, click “View Additional Info."
Key West Catamaran Sailing and Water Sports Tour
On this full-day adventure, enjoy the best Key West has to offer! Sail on a comfortable, sleek catamaran along the smooth waters of the Gulf of Mexico and admire the gorgeous tropical scenery. Soak up the Florida sun on the boat and choose from several fun water activities. Ride a WaveRunner, take a parasailing trip, kayak around Florida’s backcountry mangroves or snorkel in the pristine waters and spot marine life! Your professional guide will ensure a fun and safe trip for everyone.See Itinerary section below for a sample menu.
Key West Sunset Champagne and Appetizers Cruise
Board the Pelican at Key West’s historic seaport to start your sunset sail.Hang out on the large deck and toast your experience in Key West with a glass of sparkling wine, homemade sangria, boutique wine or premium beer.Enjoy a chef's selection of fresh hors d’oeuvres, including delectable peel-and-eat shrimp, a signature dish of this sunset cruise. Your captain will position the boat to maximize your view of the setting sun. After the sunset, start the voyage back to shore, admiring the darker sky as stars begin to appear. Your cruise ends with return to the marina.