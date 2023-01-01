This former hotel (known as the Trev-Mor), built in 1919, was where Hemingway and Pauline first stayed after returning from Paris in 1928.

The couple were supposed to pick up a new Ford they'd ordered from the agency on the ground floor to begin a road trip. The car, however, wasn't ready, so the Hemingways lodged in a hotel room on one of the upper floors while they waited. It was a serendipitous delay. During their stay, the two fell in love with Key West, and ended up staying two years in the hotel before moving to their home on Whitehead St. Hemingway finished his masterpiece A Farewell to Arms while residing here. The building is not open to the public.