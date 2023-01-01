This nonprofit showcases about a dozen artists’ studios in a three-story space, and hosts some of the best art openings in Key West on the first Thursday of the month. Besides its public visual-arts displays, TSKW hosts readings, literary and visual workshops, concerts, lectures and community discussion groups.

Essentially, it has become the accessible heart of this city’s enormous arts movement, and offers a good point of entry for visitors who want to engage in Key West’s creative scene but don’t know where to start.