San Carlos Institute

Founded in 1871 by Cuban exiles, the San Carlos is a gorgeous building constructed in classical Spanish mission style. The current structure dates from 1924. The interior is spackled with tile work from Cuba and Seville (Spain), Italian marble and statues of Cuban luminaries, including Jose Martí, who spoke here and dubbed the building ‘La Casa Cuba.’

Today the building serves as library, art gallery, lecture hall and theater (big-name acts play here occasionally). You're free to wander through when it's open – always on weekends, and occasionally during the week.