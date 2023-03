This park is small but sweet and the rangers are just lovely. Like most parks in the Keys, it’s a good spot for preserved tropical hardwood and mangrove habitat – a 1.5-mile hike takes you through both environments. Rent a kayak (single/double for two hours $18/22) or stand-up paddleboard ($22 for two hours). You can also camp at the park for $36 per night – sites have toilets and electric hookups.

Local waters are blissfully free of power boats, which is a blessing down here.