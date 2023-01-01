Pigeon Key National Historic District

For years tiny Pigeon Key, located 2 miles west of Marathon (basically below the Old Seven Mile Bridge), housed the rail workers and maintenance men who built the infrastructure that connected the Keys. Today you can tour the structures of this National Historic District or relax on the beach and get in some snorkeling. Ferries leave from the bright red caboose on Knight’s Key (to the left of the Seven Mile Bridge if you’re traveling south to Pigeon).

Call ahead to confirm ferry departure times; the last one returns at 4pm.