This little pond (and former quarry) is now the largest freshwater body in the Keys. That’s not saying much, but the hole is a pretty little dollop of blue (well, algal green) surrounded by a small path and information signs. The water is home to turtles, fish and wading birds. A quarter-mile further along the same road is Watson’s Nature Trail (less than 1 mile long) and Watson’s Hammock, a small Keys forest habitat.

Apparently people have taken to (illegally) feeding the wildlife here; please don’t follow in their footsteps.