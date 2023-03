This market, which attracts folks from across the Keys, rivals local churches for weekly attendance. This is an extravaganza of locally made crafts, vintage clothes, handbags, sunglasses, souvenir T-shirts and beach towels, wood carvings, wind chimes and hand tools – plus all the secondhand gear you might need for a fishing trip.

You'll also find fruit and veggie vendors and food stalls whipping up first-rate fish sandwiches.