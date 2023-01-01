The 965-acre Long Key State Recreation Area takes up much of Long Key. It’s about 30 minutes south of Islamorada, and comprises a tropical clump of gumbo-limbo, crabwood and poisonwood trees; a picnic area fronting a long, lovely sweep of teal water; and lots of wading birds in the mangroves. Two short nature trails head through distinct plant communities. The park also has a 1.5-mile canoe trail through a saltwater tidal lagoon and rents out ocean-going kayaks (two hours single/double $18/22).

If you want to stay here, make reservations this minute: it’s tough to get one of the 60 sites at the campground. They’re all waterfront, making this the cheapest (and probably most unspoiled) ocean view – short of squatting on a resort – you’re likely to find in Florida.