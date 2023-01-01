Laura Quinn Wild Bird Sanctuary

This 7-acre sanctuary serves as a protected refuge for a wide variety of injured birds. A boardwalk leads through various enclosures where you can learn a bit about some of the permanent residents – those unable to be released back in the wild. The species here include masked boobies, great horned owls, green herons, brown pelicans, double-crested cormorants and others. Keep walking along the path to reach a nice vista of Florida Bay and a wading bird pond.

The same organization also runs a bird hospital just south along the main highway. They're the ones to contact if you see injured birds – or have any other bird emergencies – during your travels.