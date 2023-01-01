Here’s one for the movie fans, particularly Bogie buffs: the lively Caribbean Club Bar is, in fact, the only place in Key Largo where Key Largo, starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, was filmed (the rest of the island was a Hollywood soundstage). Stop in for drinks, live music (Thursday to Sunday nights) and a dose of old Florida nostalgia – plus great sunsets off the back deck.

If that’s not enough, the original African Queen, of the same-titled movie, is docked 5 miles south in a channel at the Holiday Inn at Mile Marker 100 – just walk around the back and there she is – assuming the boat's not out for tours.