If you approach Key Largo from FL 905, you’ll be driving through one of the last wild sanctuaries for the threatened American crocodile, indigo snake and Key Largo woodrat – the latter is an enterprising fellow who likes to build 4ft by 6ft homes out of forest debris. Unfortunately, this really is a refuge; the wildlife areas are closed to the public, and your chances of seeing the species we’ve mentioned from the road are negligible.