Once you see the giant lobster, you know you've arrived. Welcome to the Rain Barrel, Islamorada’s local artists’ village, which is packed with souvenir-y tourist tat, island-themed artwork, pottery, glassworks, wood carvings and plenty of other intrigue.

It's a fine place to browse among the various studios and galleries, and if nothing else, be sure to snap a few pics of/with the giant crustacean.