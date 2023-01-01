At the end of State Rd 9336 is the Flamingo Visitor Center, which overlooks a marina and the watery wilderness beyond. The chief draw here is taking either a boat tour or hiring a kayak or canoe – all arranged through the Flamingo Marina, a short stroll from the visitor center. Do spend some time hanging out near the water's edge. This is a great place for seeing manatees, alligators and even the rare American crocodile.

If you prefer to stay on land, you can hike along the Coastal Prairie Trail (7.5 miles one way) or the shorter more scenic Bayshore Loop Trail (2 miles) – both reached through the campground. You can also look for birds (and gators) along the half-mile trail that circles around nearby Eco Pond.