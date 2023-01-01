Crane Point Museum

This is one of the nicest spots on the island to stop and smell the roses. And the pinelands. And the palm hammock – a sort of palm jungle (imagine walking under giant, organic Japanese fans) that only grows between Mile Markers 47 and 60. There’s also the restored Adderly House, a preserved example of a Bahamian immigrant cabin (which must have baked in summer) and 63 acres of green goodness (with 1.75 miles of trails) to stomp through.

This is a great spot for the kids, who’ll love the pirate exhibits in an on-site museum and yet another bird hospital.