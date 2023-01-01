Turtle Hospital

Be it a victim of disease, boat propeller strike, flipper entanglement with fishing lines or any other danger, an injured sea turtle in the Keys will hopefully end up in this motel-cum-sanctuary. We know we shouldn’t anthropomorphize animals, but these turtles just seem so sweet. It’s sad to see the injured and sick ones, but heartening to see them so well looked after. Ninety-minute tours are educational, fun and offered on the hour from 9am to 4pm.

Space on the tours is limited. Call ahead to reserve a spot.