Hugging Florida’s northeastern coastline, the city of St Augustine is a great place to explore the Atlantic side of the state. As the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the US, it’s known for its historical monuments and attractions — but don’t sleep on the beach scene here.

The waters are a bit more brazen than their Gulf of Mexico counterparts, making it attractive to surfers and boogie boarders in the area. The weather here is, of course, typical of the subtropical climate, with mild winters, pitch-perfect springs, hot, sunny summers and tropical storm systems running through the area in the fall. Avid wildlife watchers will be happy too — the crashing waves, grassy dunes and golden sand come together to make tropical habitats for the sea turtles and spoonbills that live in the state parks and nature preserves in and around the area.

From family-friendly beachfront parks to waterfront wildlife sanctuaries, you're bound to find a strip of sand that’s suited to your adventure at one of these five excellent St Augustine beaches.

Anastasia State Park, Florida. Felix Mizioznikov/Shutterstock

1. Anastasia State Park

Best for families

Four miles of pristine shoreline sit nestled within the 1600-acre preserve at Anastasia State Park. While the white sandy beach attracts sunbathers looking for a prime roasting spot, the brisk waters here offer just enough chop to turn the heads of surfboard, sailboat and paddleboard enthusiasts.

Local tip: Before you set off for an afternoon swim through some salty waves, wind your way through the park’s tidal salt marshes and hammock preserves via one of the nature trails on site. You’ll spot birds, turtles and a variety of wildlife on your path. And if you time it just right, you’ll be rewarded with one of the most spectacular sunrises in the state.

Location: This beach sits across Matanzas Bay from downtown St Augustine at 300 Anastasia Park Rd.

Parking: Any vehicle with 2 to 8 passengers will pay a parking fee of 8 American dollars (US$8); single occupant vehicles (including motorcycles with one or 2 people) pay US$4; pedestrians and cyclists pay US$2.

Amenities: Camping is available here for US$28 per night. There is a gift shop, concessions and water sports rental on site.

Hours: The park is open 8am to sundown, daily.

Dog-friendly: Service animals are welcome in all Florida state parks; dogs are permitted within the park bounds, but they are not allowed on the beach.

St Augustine Beach pier. Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

2. St Augustine Beach

Best combo of beach town and beach day

St Augustine Beach checks off a slew of must-haves for a well-rounded beach day: you’ve got shoreside restaurants for post-sun snacking, a fishing pier, a beachside park, sand volleyball courts and a splash pad for the little ones in the group. It has a little something for everyone, which is why it receives high marks when it comes to picking the perfect location for a beach day.

The waves here are popular with kiteboarders and surfers, while the hard-packed sandy floor makes a solid surface for a tranquil bike ride along the coast.

Local tip: If you’re looking to post up by the shore for the day, but are turned off by the potential amount of equipment you’ll have to purchase and lug around, there are a few beach rental shacks in St Augustine Beach that can supply all the lounge chairs and umbrellas you’ll need for the day.

Location: The beach is located on Anastasia Island along A1A, with multiple access points.

Parking: There is plenty of parking in St Augustine Beach, depending on where you plan to enter. You may drive onto the beach at designated beach entrances, too. Parking and beach driving passes are available by the day or seasonally.

Amenities: The beach entrance by the pier has restrooms, showers, a bocce court, a playground, volleyball courts, picnic tables, a covered pavilion, fishing access and water fountains.

Hours: Pedestrian access is 24/7; gates open for vehicular access at 8am and close at 7:30pm from May to October during sea turtle season, while from November to April, gates tend to be open longer, but times shift based on weather.

Dog-friendly: Yes, but keep your dog on a leash.

Ponte Vedra Beach on the east coast of North Florida. Fotoluminate LLC/Shutterstock

3. Ponte Vedra Beach

Best for a lux escape

Ponte Vedra is akin to the crown jewel of beaches in the St Augustine region — with its turquoise waters and sugary sands, the area’s attracted its fair share of posh resorts and luxury homes. In fact, the world-renowned TPC Sawgrass, host of The Players Championship golf course, is located nearby.

Local tip: You’ll want to enter the beach through Mickler’s Landing, just two blocks east of A1A on the southern end of Ponte Vedra. Here you’ll find the area’s famous pink coquina-sand beaches (coquina is a type of sand composed almost entirely of shells), along with beachcombers looking for modern-day and fossilized shark teeth along the shore. There are also plenty of opportunities to spot wildlife — just take the wooden walkway near the entrance of Mickler’s through the 20ft high dunes for a closer view.

Location: While there are many access points to walk onto the beach along A1A, there is a pavilion with beach access at 2993 S. Ponte Vedra Blvd.

Parking: Find parking and beach access all along A1A, as well as at Mickler's Landing on the sound end of Ponte Vedra Beach.

Amenities: Check online for exact information at each entrance, but generally, Ponte Vedra public beach access points don't offer much beyond a bike rack and trash receptacle. There are restrooms, parking, grills and picnic tables at South Ponte Vedra Park beach access.

Hours: Dawn to dusk.

Dog-friendly: Yes, but dogs must be leashed.

Vilano Beach, St Augustine, FL. Felix Mizioznikov/Shutterstock

4. Vilano Beach

Best for a mix of culture and sunshine

When in St Augustine, channel your inner railway mogul and set a day aside to soak up the sun on Vilano Beach. In the 1800s, it was the beach of choice for the founder of the Florida East Coast Railway, Henry Flagler, and his wealthy friends. Today, it remains popular among locals, with its retro pier and art deco surroundings. Located just north of downtown St Augustine's historic district, it’s one of the area’s best-kept secrets, offering an incredible vantage point for watching the sunset.

Local tip: Don’t expect a day calmly floating on a lounger — due to its location near the Matanzas Inlet, the beach’s steep drop off, heavier surf, and strong current make it better suited for surfing and skimboarding.

Location: This beach sits just north of St Augustine, with the main access located at 2725 Anahma Dr. Get there by driving A1A or taking a ride on the Dolphin Bay Scenic Shuttle, which runs between St Augustine Municipal Marina and Vilano Beach Public Pier. (Tickets are required and cost US$15 one way.)

Parking: There are 37 parking spaces dedicated to beach access, with additional street parking in the area. For a fee, from March to September, you may drive on the beach with a 4WD vehicle.

Amenities: Showers, restrooms, picnic tables, water bottle refill station, bike rack and pavilion.

Hours: Dawn to dusk.

Dog-friendly: Yes, dogs must remain leashed.

The untouched sand of Crescent Beach. Felix Mizioznikov/Shutterstock

5. Crescent Beach

Best for calm and quiet

Named after the natural shape of its shoreline, Crescent Beach is a quiet strip of sun-kissed sand located in Anastasia Island, just 20 minutes from downtown St Augustine. You won’t find much development in the area — just a smattering of house rentals and cottages — which makes this the perfect spot for quietly getting lost in a good book. In fact, this is one of the most unspoiled beaches in the area, a highlight for the eco-tourists and beach purists in the group.

Local tip: For those looking for a more active experience, the hard-packed sand at Crescent Beach also lends itself to horseback riding, beachside biking, peaceful jogs and a round or two of frisbee.