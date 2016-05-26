Welcome to St Augustine
What makes St Augustine so genuinely endearing is the accessibility of its rich history via countless top-notch museums and the authenticity of its centuries-old architecture, monuments and narrow cobbled lanes. Unlike Florida's numerous historical theme parks, St Augustine is the real deal.
You'll find a diverse array of wonderful B&Bs, cozy cafes and lamp-lit pubs, and while fine dining might not be the first thing that comes to mind at Florida's mention, it is certainly synonymous with St Augustine.
Top experiences in St Augustine
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
St Augustine activities
St Augustine Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley Tour
See and Visit.. Fountain of Youth, Lightner Museum, Castillo de San Marcos, Ripley's "Believe it or Not", Flagler College, St. George Street, St Augustine's Oldest House, the Old Jail, Florida Heritage Museum and much more! Tour at your own pace! Old Town Trolley Tours allows you to get off at any of their convenient stops situated close to all popular attractions, shops and restaurants. When you're ready, just re-board and it's on with the tour. Additionally, the Old Town Trolley pass is good for admission to the Florida Heritage Museum and the St. Augustine Beach Bus with hourly shuttle service to St. Augustine Beach, Anastasia Island, and Downtown St. Augustine.
Discover St Augustine: Attractions Pass with Hop-On Hop-Off
On your visit to St Augustine, take some time to learn the history of the oldest European-settled city in the United States. There are several ways to experience this historic city -- visit the Old Jail, experience the Oldest Store museum, explore the history museum and see the city via the Old Town hop-on hop-off trolley. It's a great way to see all that St Augustine has to offer.Old Jail: Built in 1890 by Henry Flagler, the Old Jail of St Augustine is one of the oldest of its kind and despite being renovated, maintains its original feel. It’s a perfect choice for families, as actors dressed in time-period outfits take you back to the time when this was a maximum-security prison.St Augustine History Museum: Get a look into St Augustine's past at the history museum! With dozens of artifacts dating back centuries, the history museum gives you a glimpse into the period when British, Spanish and French ruled the city and how it has evolved today.Oldest Store Museum Experience: Step back in time and experience how stores operated and what they sold in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The store is filled with over 100,000 items, such as a steam-driven tractor, tonics and elixirs, health underwear, worm syrup, collars and corsets, a goat-powered washing machine, bikes and trikes and more!Old Town Trolley: Enjoy three days of consecutive trolley riding through the historical city of St Augustine, soaking up the beaches, rolling down cobblestone streets and admiring the architecture. You may get off and on as many times as you'd like, allowing you ample time to see destinations like the Alligator Farm, the Castillo de San Marcos Fort and more!
Secrets of St Augustine Ghost Tours
A 75 minute walking tour through the historic and haunted streets of the Ancient City. Dion Moore, The American Spinner, will guide you through 450 years of trauma and tragedy as no one else can. You will visit the Old City Gates, the Public Burial Ground, Tolomato Cemetery, the old Funeral Parlor, Spanish Street, and end up on top human remains in the courtyard of The St George Inn. St Augustine is the oldest city of European orgin in America but hear how the community endured these incredible events and continues to thrive to this day.
Haunted Trolley Tour of St Augustine
Embark on an adventure like no other as you journey through to the other side on the Ghosts & Gravestones Tour. Hop of the TROLLEY OF THE DOOMED and listen to haunted tales that surround one of the spookiest and most well known sites for supernatural occurrences, the city of St Augustine. On your tour you will visit the Old Jail where you will learn about the many prisoners and practices that took place here. See where the Sheriff and his wife and family lived - adjacent to where the prisoners were housed. Once inside the Old Jail, listen quietly for voices in the night; guests have reported hearing cries for help as they walked through the hallways. Be extra careful not to run into resident ghost, Charlie Powell, an inmate who served his time, yet was never set free. Built in 1891, the Old Jail housed prisoners for over 60 years and many criminals met their maker here at the end of a hangman's noose. Listed on the Florida and National Haunted Places Register, the Old Jail has been the site of countless supernatural occurrences. Is St. Augustine really haunted? Only you can answer that question for yourself.
St. Augustine Sunset Helicopter Tour
You'll depart east just as the sun is setting and head south over 12 miles of beach returning back over the beach just in time to enjoy a spectacular view of St. Augustine as the sun sets over the Old Downtown. This is a trip you will never forget!Flight distance is 32 miles.
St Johns River Airboat Safari
Experience a thrilling air boat ride on the St Johns River, and its tributaries that includes a professionally narrated tour of local legends and the rich history of the St Johns River. Observe some of the untouched beauty of the shallow waterways and ecosystem that are in-accessible to most vessels. Experience the exhilaration of an 850 horse power big block V8 engine skimming across the shallows waters that are sometimes less than 2 inches deep. Search for gators that range from 12 inches to 12 feet in length. Help find the remains of Capt Blye, a greedy pirate that sank in the St Johns River less than 50 feet from the shoreline just before making his final escape with a chest full of treasures.