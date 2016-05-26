Discover St Augustine: Attractions Pass with Hop-On Hop-Off

On your visit to St Augustine, take some time to learn the history of the oldest European-settled city in the United States. There are several ways to experience this historic city -- visit the Old Jail, experience the Oldest Store museum, explore the history museum and see the city via the Old Town hop-on hop-off trolley. It's a great way to see all that St Augustine has to offer.Old Jail: Built in 1890 by Henry Flagler, the Old Jail of St Augustine is one of the oldest of its kind and despite being renovated, maintains its original feel. It’s a perfect choice for families, as actors dressed in time-period outfits take you back to the time when this was a maximum-security prison.St Augustine History Museum: Get a look into St Augustine's past at the history museum! With dozens of artifacts dating back centuries, the history museum gives you a glimpse into the period when British, Spanish and French ruled the city and how it has evolved today.Oldest Store Museum Experience: Step back in time and experience how stores operated and what they sold in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The store is filled with over 100,000 items, such as a steam-driven tractor, tonics and elixirs, health underwear, worm syrup, collars and corsets, a goat-powered washing machine, bikes and trikes and more!Old Town Trolley: Enjoy three days of consecutive trolley riding through the historical city of St Augustine, soaking up the beaches, rolling down cobblestone streets and admiring the architecture. You may get off and on as many times as you'd like, allowing you ample time to see destinations like the Alligator Farm, the Castillo de San Marcos Fort and more!