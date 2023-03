Little kids and big kids alike will enjoy this mash-up of theme park and museum: a celebration of all things pirate. As well as genuine historical treasures (including real gold) there's plenty of animatronic pirates, blasting cannons and a kid-friendly treasure hunt. The historical worth is dubious – pirate life is pretty romanticized.

Discounted combination tickets including admission to the Colonial Quarter are available (adult/child $24/13).