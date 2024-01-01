Flagler Memorial Presbyterian Church

St Augustine

Henry Flagler, the businessman who helped forge modern Florida, his daughter and her stillborn child lie in the mausoleum at this church, Flagler's own magnificent Venetian-Renaissance edifice. The floor is Sienna marble, the wood is Santo Domingo mahogany and the pipe organ is colossal. Services are held Sunday at 8:30am and 11am.

