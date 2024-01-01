Henry Flagler, the businessman who helped forge modern Florida, his daughter and her stillborn child lie in the mausoleum at this church, Flagler's own magnificent Venetian-Renaissance edifice. The floor is Sienna marble, the wood is Santo Domingo mahogany and the pipe organ is colossal. Services are held Sunday at 8:30am and 11am.
Flagler Memorial Presbyterian Church
St Augustine
