Alligator Farm Zoological Park

Herpetophobes should run in the other direction of this facility – the only one on the planet with every species of crocodilian in residence. Nature lovers, on the other hand, will love it. Look for albino alligators, gorgeous gharials and seven different species of endangered monkey, including the world's smallest, the pygmy marmoset. There are talks and shows throughout the day; catch hungry alligators snapping their jaws at feeding times (noon and 3pm).

The park is a five-minute drive from downtown St Augustine along Anastasia Blvd.