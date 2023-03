Dating to 1798, this fascinating museum complex includes the main house building, the area's only detached kitchen building and a reconstructed washhouse. All are set on immaculately manicured grounds, dating to St Augustine's original town plan of 1572. Magnificently restored and chock-a-block full of artifacts and relics, the museum focuses primarily on the property's role as a boarding house/inn during the period from 1826 to 1875.