Castillo De San Marcos National Monument

The oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the US, St Augustine was founded by the Spanish in 1565. Today, its 144-block National Historic Landmark District is a major tourist destination. For the most part, St Augustine exudes charm and maintains its integrity, although there's no denying the presence of some tacky tourist traps: miniature theme parks, tour operators at almost every turn and horse-drawn carriages clip-clopping past townsfolk dressed in period costume.

  • Alcazar Hotel

    Lightner Museum

    St Augustine

    Henry Flagler's former Hotel Alcazar is home to this wonderful museum with a little bit of everything, from ornate Gilded Age furnishings to collections…

  • Alligator (Alligator mississippiensis) at the Alligator Farm in St. Augustine, Florida.; Shutterstock ID 1411761494; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Alligator Farm Zoological Park

    St Augustine

    Herpetophobes should run in the other direction of this facility – the only one on the planet with every species of crocodilian in residence. Nature…

  • The interior of the Villa Zorayda Museum. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

    Villa Zorayda Museum

    St Augustine

    Looking like a faux Spanish castle from a medieval theme park, this gray edifice was built out of a mix of concrete and local coquina shells in 1883. The…

  • Castillo De San Marcos National Monument

    Castillo de San Marcos National Monument

    St Augustine

    This photogenic fort is an atmospheric monument to longevity: it's the country's oldest masonry fort, completed by the Spanish in 1695. In its time, the…

  • Ornate tower and details of Ponce de Leon hotel now Flagler college built Henry Flagler in St Augustine Florida; Hotel Ponce de León Shutterstock ID 119260024; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Hotel Ponce de León

    St Augustine

    This striking former luxury hotel, built in the 1880s, is now the world's most gorgeous dormitory, belonging to Flagler College, who purchased and saved…

  • Colonial Quarter

    Colonial Quarter

    St Augustine

    See how they did things back in the 18th century at this re-creation of Spanish Colonial St Augustine, complete with craftspeople demonstrating…

  • Pirate & Treasure Museum

    Pirate & Treasure Museum

    St Augustine

    Little kids and big kids alike will enjoy this mash-up of theme park and museum: a celebration of all things pirate. As well as genuine historical…

  • Fountain of Youth

    Fountain of Youth

    St Augustine

    Insert tongue firmly in cheek and step right up for an acrid cup of eternal youth at this kitschy 'archaeological park.' As the story goes, Spanish…

Best Things to Do

America’s oldest continuously occupied settlement, St Augustine offers beaches, golf, dining and history galore.

Best Time to Visit

From high season to low, this month-by-month guide can help you plan the perfect trip to St Augustine.

Free Things to Do

With its sunny beaches and sprawling state parks, you don't need to blow the budget to have a fantastic vacation in St Augustine.

Photo taken in Ponte Vedra Beach, United States

Beaches

The 5 top beaches in St Augustine: experience the best of Florida’s northeastern coastline

Dec 9, 2021 • 5 min read

