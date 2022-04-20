Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
The oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the US, St Augustine was founded by the Spanish in 1565. Today, its 144-block National Historic Landmark District is a major tourist destination. For the most part, St Augustine exudes charm and maintains its integrity, although there's no denying the presence of some tacky tourist traps: miniature theme parks, tour operators at almost every turn and horse-drawn carriages clip-clopping past townsfolk dressed in period costume.
St Augustine
Henry Flagler's former Hotel Alcazar is home to this wonderful museum with a little bit of everything, from ornate Gilded Age furnishings to collections…
Alligator Farm Zoological Park
St Augustine
Herpetophobes should run in the other direction of this facility – the only one on the planet with every species of crocodilian in residence. Nature…
St Augustine
Looking like a faux Spanish castle from a medieval theme park, this gray edifice was built out of a mix of concrete and local coquina shells in 1883. The…
Castillo de San Marcos National Monument
St Augustine
This photogenic fort is an atmospheric monument to longevity: it's the country's oldest masonry fort, completed by the Spanish in 1695. In its time, the…
St Augustine
This striking former luxury hotel, built in the 1880s, is now the world's most gorgeous dormitory, belonging to Flagler College, who purchased and saved…
St Augustine
See how they did things back in the 18th century at this re-creation of Spanish Colonial St Augustine, complete with craftspeople demonstrating…
St Augustine
Little kids and big kids alike will enjoy this mash-up of theme park and museum: a celebration of all things pirate. As well as genuine historical…
St Augustine
Insert tongue firmly in cheek and step right up for an acrid cup of eternal youth at this kitschy 'archaeological park.' As the story goes, Spanish…
Best Things to Do
America’s oldest continuously occupied settlement, St Augustine offers beaches, golf, dining and history galore.Read article
Best Time to Visit
From high season to low, this month-by-month guide can help you plan the perfect trip to St Augustine.Read article
Free Things to Do
With its sunny beaches and sprawling state parks, you don't need to blow the budget to have a fantastic vacation in St Augustine.Read article
BeachesThe 5 top beaches in St Augustine: experience the best of Florida’s northeastern coastline
Dec 9, 2021 • 5 min read
Dec 2, 2021 • 6 min read
Nov 18, 2021 • 6 min read
Nov 3, 2021 • 9 min read
May 26, 2016 • 7 min read
in partnership with getyourguide