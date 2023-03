Insert tongue firmly in cheek and step right up for an acrid cup of eternal youth at this kitschy 'archaeological park.' As the story goes, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León came ashore here in 1513, considered this freshwater stream the possible legendary Fountain of Youth, and promptly charged folks 15 bucks to take a gander. We may be kidding about that last part. At the least, there is some kid-friendly living history reenactment going on at this spot.