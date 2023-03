The light produced by this 1870s striped lighthouse beams all the way downtown. A great place to bring kids over six and more than 44in tall (since all climbers must be able to ascend and descend the tower under their own power). A variety of special themed tours, such as the spooky 'Dark of the Moon' paranormal tour and the 'Lost Ships' archaeology tour, are held on a regular basis. Consult the website for what's on when.