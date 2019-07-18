Sometimes it’s nice to slow down. Across the United States, there are scores of small towns where you can do just that. Lonely Planet’s top choices feature fascinating attractions, good eats and unique personality – everything that makes for a great getaway.

From a former Southwest mining community to a laid-back Hawaiian surf town, here’s a list of the 14 best small towns in America. Each destination has a population of less than 20,000, and they’re all excellent options for your next escape.

St Augustine's architectural eclecticism is a major attraction © Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

1. St Augustine, Florida

The vibe: living history, impressive architecture

St Augustine is the "oldest city in the US", or rather, the oldest continuously occupied European settlement. Because it’s been around so long, the city features various architectural styles, from Moorish Revival to Spanish Colonial.

Historic reenactments occur year-round, particularly on and around Aviles Street. Purported to be the oldest street in the country, Aviles is home to several landmark sites. This includes Flagler College and the Lightner Museum, both built by financier Henry Flagler in 1888.

Learn more about local history at Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park. It's the site of the spring once believed to be the Fountain of Youth. Don’t skip Lincolnville, either. This Black neighborhood was settled by formerly enslaved people in 1866. The Lincolnville Museum & Cultural Center on MLK Avenue honors their place in history.

For snacks and souvenirs, stroll down the pedestrian-only St. George Street. Plus, find great antiquing on San Marcos Avenue. Learn more with this guide on the top things to do in St Augustine.

Bisbee's Main Street is fertile ground for the modern makers who call the town home © Frederic J Brown / AFP via Getty Images

2. Bisbee, Arizona

The vibe: Old West with a modern twist

Travel about 300 miles south of Sedona’s red rocks and energy vortexes for the former mining town of Bisbee. The former “Queen of the Copper Camps” is now a destination for creative and outdoorsy types. Bisbee offers a glimpse of the Old West via mine tours, museums and heritage sites like the Lowell Americana Project.

But it’s not just a time capsule. Modern makers have shops on Main Street selling custom hats, vintage clothes, books and jewelry. There are breweries and restaurants for every taste, and the art scene is a lively one. Visit independent galleries, or explore the Artemizia Foundation’s museum to see works by artists such as Banksy and Kara Walker. Plan a trip around the monthly art walk, or visit in June for the Pride festival. While you’re in Arizona, consider tackling this Route 66 road trip, too.

Compared to the rest of Napa Valley, things are calmer in Calistoga © Visit Calistoga

3. Calistoga, California

The vibe: Wine Country-casual

Whether you’re on a Pacific Coast Highways road trip or planning a Northern California Wine Country vacation, Calistoga is a must-see destination. At the top end of Napa Valley, Calistoga sits 75 miles north of San Francisco. It’s ideally situated for a weekend away from the Bay Area. Hit hard by 2020’s Glass Fire, the spa town has been bouncing back in a big way. Visitors are pouring in for the local hot springs, alfresco music and dining, shopping on Lincoln Avenue, and vineyard visits.

Larkmead is one of the valley’s oldest family-owned estates, while Sterling Vineyards has an aerial tram with unbeatable views. For something more modern, visit the Tank Garage Winery in a refurbished 1930s gas station. Weary of wine? Try Susie’s Bar for cheap beer, free popcorn at happy hour, pool tables and a jukebox. It’s one of those under-the-radar spots where you can feel like a local.

Explore South Carolina's Lowcountry in Beaufort © alantobey / Getty

4. Beaufort, South Carolina

The vibe: slow and steady

With stately Southern mansions and trees dripping with Spanish moss, Beaufort sits on Port Royal Island, one of the Sea Islands in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region. Founded in 1711, Beaufort is the state’s second-oldest city. Rich with culture, the town is home to a sizable Gullah population, an African-American community with uniquely well-preserved ties to its heritage.

Planning a South Carolina road trip? Visit in May for the Gullah Festival, or take a hands-on approach to cultural learning with a cooking class at Gullah Grub. During a small-town getaway in Beaufort, visitors can also sign up for a workshop or attend a reading at the Pat Conroy Literary Center. For an offbeat experience, tour the Kazoobie Kazoo Factory, the only one of its kind still operating in the country today. Afterward, refuel with a shrimp burger from the Shrimp Shack, then check in for a stay at Anchorage 1770, an 18th-century mansion turned boutique inn.

Provincetown has been drawing LGBTQ+ travelers since the early 1960s © Getty

5. Provincetown, Massachusetts

The vibe: all Pride, all the time

A longstanding art community and LGBTQ+ escape at the tip of Cape Cod, Provincetown has welcomed queer travelers for decades. About five hours from New York, the New England town draws travelers in with unspoiled beaches and an open-minded attitude. Charming cottages, a walkable downtown area and many outdoor dining options mean you’ll always find things to do in Provincetown. The city also has a reputation as one of the country’s most bike-friendly places. Multiple shops and rental options are available.

A sailboat just off Provincetown's Long Point Beach © Mak Photo / Getty

Visit for a big community event, like Pride in June, Bear Week in July or Carnival in August. For an artsy experience, explore the 40-some galleries along Commerce Street. You can also check out the Provincetown Art Association and Museum, which spotlights local and regional art.

The Red Fox Inn & Tavern is just one of Middleburg's listings on the National Register of Historic Places © Courtesy of Visit Loudoun

6. Middleburg, Virginia

The vibe: equine excellence

Situated in northern Virginia, Middleburg rests in the rolling foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It’s a great jumping-off point for exploring the surrounding terrain, wineries and Virginia national parks included. Over the years, it’s hosted some elite residents. Several politicians, philanthropists and entertainers have called Middleburg home. Even so, it’s maintained a down-to-earth yet upscale small-town feel.

Middleburg’s walkable streets boast country-chic boutiques, diverse dining options and historic sites. Snag a seat at King Street Oyster Bar for crabcake sliders and $1 oysters at happy hour. Or, try the organic, gluten-free, farm-to-table eats at Side Saddle Bistro. For snacks and cocktails, visit The Red Fox Inn & Tavern, a historic property dating to 1728.

Since its construction in 2005, Prada Marfa has practically become synonymous with the town itself © Kris Davidson / Lonely Planet

7. Marfa, Texas

The vibe: big style in a small-town package

Marfa earned its claim to fame as a filming location for movies like No Country For Old Men. Before that, the town had little name recognition outside of Texas until the 1970s when sculptor Donald Judd relocated and put down roots. After his death in 1994, a new wave of creatives arrived in the region. Since then, the Chihuahuan Desert town has transformed into an art-world destination.

Judd’s Chinati Foundation is a contemporary museum that’s drawn devotees since opening in 1987, and it remains a must-see. Stop by Ballroom Marfa, too. Entry is free, perfect for when you’re traveling the USA on a budget. Shop for custom footwear at Cobra Rock Boots and pick up skincare goodies at Mira Marfa. El Cosmico offers overnights in funky safari tents, yurts and Airstream trailers, while Hotel St. George has sleek digs and a nice pool.

Cape May has a slow-paced, family-friendly atmosphere © Craig Terry / Cape May County Tourism

8. Cape May, New Jersey

The vibe: vintage vacation

Cape May is a throwback to summer days gone by, with a slow-paced, family-oriented atmosphere that sets it apart from the rest of the Jersey Shore. The town is a National Historic District, boasting quiet streets lined with hundreds of well-preserved, brightly painted Victorian mansions — a perfect backdrop for your travel photos.

Explore Washington Street Mall for beachy staples like souvenir tees, ice cream, and homemade fudge. Then, climb to the top of the 19th-century lighthouse for a bird’s-eye view of the ocean. Visit the Harriet Tubman Museum to learn about the legendary abolitionist, who lived and worked in Cape May to fund her work on the Underground Railroad.

Salida serves as a gateway to the region's outdoor activities © Scott Peterson

9. Salida, Colorado

The vibe: artsy and outdoorsy

Less than three hours south of Denver is Salida, a Rocky Mountains town founded in the 1800s as a stagecoach stop. Today, it’s a Certified Creative District and an artsy gateway to the region’s best outdoor activities. Within city limits, the Arkansas River winds through the heart of downtown. The walkable grid is lined with bookstores, galleries, yoga studios, bike shops, and plenty of places to stop for coffee and food.

Grab a table overlooking the water at Boathouse Cantina. There, you can sample the mango-habanero margaritas, baja fish tacos and Colorado-style green chili. Or, sit outside on the patio at The Fritz for small plates like seared-ahi wontons, bacon-wrapped dates and elk-jalapeño sausage. Refuel with an espresso and shop for small-batch goods at Howl Mercantile and Coffee. Then take a break at Riverside Park, a quiet spot where the Arkansas rushes by. For accommodations, Amigo Motor Lodge has refurbished Airstream trailers and comfy, modern rooms. For ultimate relaxation, take a day trip to one of Colorado’s best hot springs.

A typical store in Haleʻiwa, the popular surfing and diving town © Getty

10. Haleʻiwa, Hawaii

The vibe: flip-flops and board shorts

An hour from Waikiki is the tiny, laidback town of Haleʻiwa. It's the epicenter of Oʻahu's North Shore surf scene, thanks to its proximity to Waimea Bay, Sunset Beach and the Banzai Pipeline. The two-lane Kamehameha Highway is the main thoroughfare, and it reflects the area's core demographic. Surf shops like Surf N Sea (one of the oldest in the state) offer all the necessary gear for both newcomers and pros alike. You'll also discover quirky shops, art galleries, a tiny surf museum and an assortment of eateries in the vibrant buildings lining the road.

Suit up and spend time at those beautiful beaches, then make like a local and join the queue at Matsumoto’s Shave Ice. This neighborhood fixture has served its famous syrup-drenched snowcones since 1951.

The winding streets of Eureka Springs are lined with shops and historic homes © shuttersv / Shutterstock

11. Eureka Springs, Arkansas

The vibe: old-school Ozarks

In the late 1800s, travelers visited the Ozark Mountains for the hot springs. In that regard, not much has changed. About 45 miles from Fayetteville, Eureka Springs still draws crowds for its thermal waters. Now, spa-goers also come to check out the region’s creative side. Visitors can go on gallery crawls, visit open studios and experience the month-long Eureka Springs Festival of the Arts in May. With classic Victorian homes stacked on its hills and zero traffic lights, the town has an appealing old-school atmosphere.

Go underground for a hearty breakfast at the subterranean Mud Street Cafe, or try the hulking wagyu steakburger at Rockin’ Pig Saloon. At Le Stick Nouveau, a French fine-dining gem below the New Orleans Hotel, you can splurge on a five-course tasting menu. Ghost hunters can stay at 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa, a landmark property dubbed America’s Most Haunted Hotel.

12. Taos, New Mexico

The vibe: adobe architecture and art history

Once home to a world-renowned art colony, the charming small town of Taos is a New Mexican treasure. Now with a population of about 6,400, the destination remains a hot spot for arts and culture.

Discover Hispanic and Navajo art at the Millicent Rogers Museum, known for its collection of Native American pottery. Then, explore Taos history at the DH Lawrence Ranch & Memorial. Afterward, you can refuel with chile rellenos at Doc Martin's or a cozy dinner at Lambert’s.

At night, rest your head at Earthships, a community of off-grid sustainable homes with unique designs. Short on time? You can also take a quick self-guided tour.

13. Orange Beach, Alabama

The vibe: outdoorsy beach escape

One of the best beaches in Alabama is Orange Beach. This lovely location gives you the best of both worlds: a small town escape and a beach vacation.

Away from the shore, Orange Beach offers curious museums, outdoor adventures, and art attractions. Learn about the area's past at the Orange Beach History Museum. Then, get your heart rate up on the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail. For your arts and culture fix, explore the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach’s studios.

Plan a shoulder-season vacation to escape the crowds and get great discounts on stays. Or, visit during the second week in March for the Orange Beach Festival of Art.

14. Durango, Colorado

The vibe: wilderness wellness retreat

There are some great escapes in Colorado, but Durango takes the cake for small-town charm. This destination is one of the best work remote spots in the US, but it’s also stellar for tourists.

Tour the local wilderness during a Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad trip. A train ride like this is one of the more scenic ways of getting around US destinations. Next, visit the Vallecito and Lemon Reservoir Trail Systems for hiking. Prefer shopping? Explore chic boutiques and art galleries in Historic Downtown Durango.

End your day with a soak at Durango Hot Springs Resort + Spa. For wilder overnight accommodations, book a camping or glamping stay with Discover Durango.