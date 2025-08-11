With vast prairies, high deserts and the magnificent Rocky Mountains, Colorado brims with natural splendor. And thanks to cities that boast world-leading tech companies, exciting food scenes and major cultural appeal, a state renowned for its outdoorsiness has an extremely sophisticated side, too.

What’s the best way to take it all in? Lonely Planet’s experts have crafted four itineraries that will help you explore all the facets of Colorado, taking you through exciting urban neighborhoods, down snowy ski runs, to sites that illustrate the state’s rich Indigenous history and – of course – deep into the extraordinary bounty of nature accessible in every corner of the rectangular Centennial State.

East Colfax St at dusk, Denver, Colorado. John Coletti/Getty Images

1. Get a taste of urban life, then hit the Northern Rockies

7-day itinerary

Distance: 170 miles (274km)

Denver and Boulder have genuine city appeal – museums, major-league sports, nightlife – plus easy access to serious Rocky Mountain adventures. Start with the urban offerings in these two dynamic cities, then prepare to be amazed by mountain peaks, alpine lakes and abundant wildlife in and around iconic Rocky Mountain Nation Park.

Denver: 1½ days

Start by exploring Denver’s neighborhoods, taking in its museums, a traveling Broadway show or a Rockies game (or all three!). You can eat well in just about any corner of town – though for nightlife, head to RiNo (or River North Arts District). Here, one-time railyards and warehouses have been converted into hipster bars and breweries, art galleries and cafes, all surrounded by murals that add color and commentary to every surface. Try a pint (or a few) and Our Mutual Friend Brewing and Finn’s Manor, then take in a live indie act at Larimer Lounge.

Before heading onward, take in local life at one of the city’s parks, or drive to Red Rocks to walk among the dramatic red sandstone formations.

Boulder: half a day

After lunch, head north to the heart of downtown Boulder to wander along pedestrian-only Pearl Street Mall, perusing its boutiques and watching the ever-present street performers. Alternatively, see what’s on at historic Colorado Chautauqua – a guided walk, a concert, a talk – or just keep to yourself with a hike on one of the countless trails that lace through the surrounding park, many with gorgeous views of Boulder’s quintessential Flatirons.

Peak to Peak Hwy: 1 day

Bright and early, head to Rocky Mountain National Park via the gorgeous Peak to Peak Hwy, a winding road – one of the state’s most scenic – that takes you through the forested Indian Peaks Wilderness and southern sections of the national park. Stop along the way in the hippie town of Nederland, hike the wilderness around Brainard Lake, or take in the waterfalls of Wild Basin. Pick up provisions in Estes Park.

Rocky Mountain National Park: 2½ days

Spend the next days soaking in the majestic Rocky Mountain National Park. A 415-sq-mile (1075-sq-km) giant with hundreds of granite peaks, shimmering alpine lakes and myriad opportunities to see wildlife big and small. Trails of all lengths beckon to hikers of all experience and fitness levels. If you’re looking to lose the crowds, head to the backcountry, where hundreds of thousands of acres of wilderness await.

Trail Ridge Road: half a day

Leave the park along Trail Ridge Rd, the highest continuously paved road in the US, climbing steadily to a high point of 12,183ft (3713m). The drive offers sweeping mountain vistas of pine-dotted slopes and blindingly white tundra. Numerous turnoffs allow visitors to step out of their cars to take in the magnificent views or explore trails spotted with wildflowers and whistling marmots.

Winter Park: 1 day

Spend your last day in Winter Park, a favorite hiking and biking destination. Rent a bike in town and take your pick of single-track trails, from mellow to technical – or check out the Trestle Bike Park at the local ski resort. For organized activities, posh Devil's Thumb Ranch or family-friendly Snow Mountain Ranch offer horseback riding, fly-fishing, zip-lining and much more.

A skier standing at the top of Peak 8 at Breckenridge Ski Resort, Colorado. FashionStock.com/Shutterstock

2. Enjoy winter fun and snowy beauty in central Colorado

7-day itinerary

Distance: 154 miles (248km)

The I-70 corridor is a vital east-west artery that cuts straight through the Rockies. Along its path lie some of Colorado’s most storied destinations, including charming towns like Breckenridge and Aspen plus world-class ski resorts like Vail and Copper Mountain. All buzz with winter activity – on, off and well beyond the slopes.

Breckenridge: 2 days

Begin in Breckenridge, enjoying the epic views from the free gondola to Peak 7. Spend the day downhill skiing or boarding, or head to the Nordic Center for cross-country skiing. Afterwards, soak up the town’s Victorian-era ambiance. The following day, hit the trails mushing a team of huskies through the Swan River Valley. Time your visit to coincide with Breck’s Viking-inspired Ullr Fest or Snow Sculpture Championships.

Keystone: half a day

Head to Keystone Resort, skipping the slopes and heading straight to its namesake lake, transformed into a 5-acre ice rink. Ice skate rentals, including helmets (as well as hockey sticks and pucks), are available at the Keystone Adventure Center. If you’re traveling with little ones, check out the world’s largest snow fort, with loads of tunnels, caves, slippery slides and even a tubing hill.

Copper Mountain: 1 day

A favorite of locals, Copper Mountain is a world-class mountain with a down-home vibe. Spend the day on the slopes or stomping tricks on its 10 terrain parks. Consider stopping in Woodward Barn, the US Ski Team’s training center, to practice on trampolines and foam pits before hitting the powder.

Detour: Learn about the Old West in Frisco’s Historic Park, which has fascinating museum exhibits and several original structures.

Vail: 1 day

If you only ski once, make it at Vail. This mammoth mountain with second-to-none slopes is a paradise of silky corduroy and legendary back bowls. For some outdoorsy alternatives, take your pick at this glitzy resort: ice skating, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, even sleigh rides. When the sun sets, mountainside glam awaits in Vail’s Bavarian-style village, with fine dining, mountain-chic bars and designer boutiques.

Glenwood Springs: half a day

Soak your tired muscles in the thermal waters of Glenwood Springs. Choose from the family-friendly Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, home of the world’s largest hot-springs pool (plus water slides, splash pads and tubing), or the understated and soothing pools at Iron Mountain Hot Springs. Open year-round, the pools have water temperatures that range from 90°F to 108°F (32–42°C), keeping you toasty despite the snow on the ground.

Aspen: 2 days

Take a day to enjoy Aspen by strolling through the historic downtown, stopping in museums or people-watching at its farm-to-table cafes. Afterward, choose between Aspen’s world-class slopes (this is a ski town, after all), a guided snowshoeing trip with an ACES naturalist or a cross-country ski trip to iconic Maroon Bells Lake. Be sure to save time for après – fur blankets included.

Picture-perfect Telluride, Colorado. Deb Snelson/Getty Images

3. Explore the heart of southwest Colorado

7-day itinerary

Distance: 305 miles (491km)

The southwest of Colorado is truly spectacular. This itinerary starts in pleasantly low-key Grand Junction, and gets dramatic fast: think soaring cliffs, gorgeous hikes, ancient dwellings and relaxing hot springs. After all the outdoor time, you can pamper yourself in Telluride, deep in the San Juan mountains – the definition of an eye-candy town.

Grand Junction: 1 day

Base yourself in Grand Junction, spending the morning in the dramatic red-rock landscape of Colorado National Monument, then stop at overlooks along Rim Rd or take short hikes deeper into the park. In the afternoon, go wine tasting in Palisade, or check out nearby lavender and alpaca farms. Back in Grand Junction, have dinner on Main St (we recommend splurging at Bin 707 Foodbar), enjoying the public art all around.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park: 1 day

Start early for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, its sheer 2000ft (610m) cliff walls a jaw-dropping sight. Take in the views at 11 spectacular overlooks along the edge of the canyon, some reached via short trails off the park’s South Rim Rd.

Detour: Make time for the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose, which has well-conceived exhibits on the Ute’s past and present.

Telluride: 2 days

Spend a couple of glorious days in the box canyon town of Telluride, where you can splurge on a deluxe hotel or camp right in town. Take your pick of breathtaking hikes surrounded by 13,000ft (3960m) peaks, or push your comfort zone on the via ferrata. Post-adventure, good food and drink abound. Time your visit for festival season – just be sure to book your tickets and accommodations well in advance.

Ouray: 1 day

The alpine wonderland of Ouray is paradise for hikers. The 6-mile (9.6km) Perimeter Trail loop has several access points; Silvershield Trail leads to the world’s longest-known dinosaur trackway. Afterwards, soak your tired legs in one of the town’s hot springs: the historic spa town has numerous pools to choose from – or try Wiesbaden’s vapor cave instead. Head out of town on the Million Dollar Hwy, a sinuous and steep journey over three mountain passes.

Durango and Silverton: 1 day

Stop in Durango to hop aboard the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, which will take you past gorgeous vista after gorgeous vista on a 19th-century steam locomotive that cuts through the San Juan wilderness to the tiny town of Silverton. There, you can stroll the historic streets, stopping at the excellent Mining Heritage Center Museum. After you’ve chugged back to Durango, enjoy a good dinner and brews in the historic downtown corridor (we love the campy West West scene at Diamond Belle Saloon).

Mesa Verde National Park: 1 day

Plan on a full day exploring the magnificent Mesa Verde National Park, the best-preserved Native American archaeological site in the US and one-time home of the Ancestral Puebloans. The reserve brims with stunning cliff dwellings, surface sites and trails; the best way to experience it is via a ranger-led tour or two. Book online and well in advance to guarantee a spot.

Hiking the ridges at Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado. Galyna Andrushko/Shutterstock

4. Soak in the sublime beauty of southeast Colorado

4-day itinerary

Distance: 475 miles (765km)

This itinerary allows you to enjoy the sublime beauty of Colorado’s peaks and rivers, and avoids the stress of driving major mountain passes. You’ll start in appealing Colorado Springs, followed by whitewater rafting one day and climbing massive sand dunes the next. End by retracing the historic Santa Fe Trail.

Colorado Springs: 1 day

Spend your day in Colorado Springs museum-hopping, feeding giraffes at the zoo and touring the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. For outdoors time, stroll through Garden of the Gods, a spectacular red-rock park; or head straight to Pikes Peak, a 14,000ft (4267m) behemoth that you can summit by foot, car or cog railway. In January, make time for the Great Fruitcake Toss festival.

Salida: 1 day

Get up early for rafting in Salida on the Arkansas River, Colorado’s best-known white water. Depending on the season and your comfort level, you can find everything from extreme rapids to chilled out floats. If you have energy afterward, explore the epic bike trails of S Mountain. In the evening, stroll through the pleasant redbrick downtown, filling up on elk brats and IPAs.

Great Sand Dunes National Park: 1 day

Prepare to be dazzled at the otherworldly Great Sand Dunes National Park, an undulating sea of sand bounded by jagged peaks and scrubby plains. Hike to the top of the tallest dune in North America (no easy task!), making your way back down on wooden sleds made for sandboarding or sledding. For a couple months in spring, snowmelt forms Medano Creek – perfect for water play afterwards.

Santa Fe Trail: 1 day

Spend the day driving the Santa Fe Trail, making stops to learn about the Old West at places like the beautifully recreated Bent’s Old Fort and Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site. Also make time for a visit to Amache National Historical Site, which housed interned Japanese Americans during WWII.

Detour: If time permits, visit the Picketwire Dinosaur Tracksite to see over 1300 dino tracks.

This article was adapted from the 5th edition of Lonely Planet’s Colorado guidebook, published in August 2025.