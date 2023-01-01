The 0.25-mile Picketwire Dinosaur Tracksite is the largest documented site of its kind in North America, with as many as 1300 visible dinosaur tracks. Some 150 million years ago, two types of dinosaurs, allosaurus and apatosaurus, migrated along the muddy shoreline of a large prehistoric lake. If you intend to drive to visit the site, you must reserve a guided auto tour through La Junta Ranger District, which begins at 1420 E 3rd St, La Junta, 69 miles south of Pueblo.

You can also hike from the Withers Canyon trailhead, which is an 11.3-mile round-trip hike along Picket Wire Canyon Trail to the dinosaur prints.