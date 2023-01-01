The Boggsville Historic Site, about 16 miles east of Bent's Fort and 2 miles south on Colorado Hwy 101, nestled on the Purgatoire River, was pioneer Kit Carson’s homestead and trading center, which he built in the 1860s. Eventually it became the first county seat for Bent County when the railroad arrived in 1873. The site comprises old wagons under the cottonwoods, a cabin and a decrepit old barn, and newer, yet still historic, homes.

These wood-heated homes have been stuccoed on the outside to preserve the adobe bricks, which can be seen if you poke your head inside. Translation: they are not as suburban as they first appear.