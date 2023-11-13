While Vail is justly beloved for its skiing and snowboarding terrain, there’s much more to this Colorado mountain town than snow sports.

Whether you crave a big, bold adventure in the Rockies or prefer an afternoon of posh pampering, the Vail Valley offers vacationers plenty of things to see and do.

From hiking with llamas to sampling tasty craft beers, here are the experiences you can't miss on your next trip to Vail.

1. Drive bumper cars on ice

Remember playfully ramming into your friends and siblings in bumper cars at the local carnival or amusement park as a kid? Now picture doing it on an ice rink!

Relive this fun piece of your childhood in a slightly chillier setting at Vail’s John A. Dobson Ice Arena. The arena has 12 colorful ice bumper cars available for kids and adults to rent at a cost of $10 for 15 minutes.

Planning tip: You have to preregister for the ice bumper cars before you go to the arena.

Anglers can enjoy excellent fly fishing near Vail, including at Gore Creek, the Eagle River, and the Colorado River © skibreck / Getty Images

2. Tap a guide and go fly-fishing

Whether you’re a fly-fishing pro or just starting to (ahem) dip your toes into the water, the Vail Valley’s rivers and creeks are ideal for pursuing this relaxing activity.

Head out on your own or find a guide to show you the best spots on the Gold Medal waters of Gore Creek, the Eagle River or the Colorado River.

Gore Creek Fly Fisherman, Vail Valley Anglers, Minturn Anglers, Colorado Angling Company and other operators offer stress-free guided trips throughout the valley and beyond.

3. Sip a flight of craft beers

Craft beer is huge in Colorado, and the Vail Valley is no exception. Head to one of Vail Brewing Co.’s two locations – Eagle Vail or Vail Village – and order a flight to sample a selection of their rotating brews.

Founded in 2014, the veteran-owned brewery makes beers designed around the valley’s active lifestyle, each perfect for sipping after a day of hiking or skiing.

Drinks aside, you can get a sense of Vail’s local flavor by bellying up to the bar at any of the restaurants in the valley and chatting with the bartender and fellow patrons.

4. Zoom across the slopes on a snowmobile

You can go pretty darn fast while skiing downhill – but you can really let rip on a snowmobile. These speedy machines are a great way to explore Vail Valley’s expansive terrain in the winter while also getting your adrenalin pumping.

Numerous local companies offer tours and rentals, including Vail Backcountry Tours, Nova Guides, Sage Outdoor Adventures and Vail Extreme Rentals.

5. Glide around on ice skates

Take to the ice and aspire to the grace of an Olympic skater or the strength of an NHL hockey player. Ice skating is a fun, family-friendly activity, and the Vail Valley is home to several indoor and outdoor rinks that are perfect for spending an afternoon gliding around on the ice (and warming up with hot chocolate after).

Check out the John A. Dobson Ice Arena, the Alderhof Ice Rink and the Solaris Ice Rink in town, as well as the rink at Beaver Creek Village, just a 15-minute drive west of Vail.

Numerous Vail companies offer sledding excursions, before which you can meet the husky dogs that will pull you along through the snow © RomeoLu / Shutterstock

6. Zoom across the snow on a dog sled

Watch the snowy winter landscape fly by as excited pups pull your sled through the snow. Mountain Musher, Alpine Adventures and other operators offer guided dog sledding excursions and tours.

They typically include meeting the dogs and learning about their unique job before the snowy excursion begins.

7. Learn about the environment at the Vail Nature Center

Run by the nonprofit Walking Mountains Science Center, the Vail Nature Center is a tranquil place to learn about sustainability, the environment, plants, animals, birds and other nature-focused topics.

Situated on the seven-acre plot once occupied by a 1940s homestead, the free center has interactive walking trails, exhibits and tours about everything from birds to beaver ponds.

Detour: If you have time, also check out Walking Mountains’ other locations: the Avon Tang Campus and the Nature Discovery Center, accessed via the Eagle Bahn gondola at the ski resort.

8. Go cross-country skiing at the Vail Nordic Center

Vail is famous for its downhill runs – but the valley is also a great place to work up a sweat while cross-country skiing. The Vail Nordic Center offers more than 10 miles of groomed trails reserved for classic or skate skiing, plus six miles for snowshoeing and eight miles for fat biking (a winter-friendly style of biking with big, cushiony tires).

The center, managed by the Vail Recreation District, also offers daily lessons, on-site rentals, and a cafe for warming up after a day in the snow.

Detour: EagleVail also has five miles of groomed trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, plus terrain designed specifically for kids.

9. Have a fancy picnic

Instead of packing a dull trail mix to eat during your hike, why not dine in style among the aspens and evergreens?

Local company Picnic Vail specializes in planning picture-perfect picnics that range from simple meat-and-cheese plates to elaborate spreads set up by a “picnic concierge.” Seating, tableware and everything else you'll need is provided – you just need to show up and enjoy the views while you dine.

It's the perfect option to mark a special occasion or simply to celebrate the fact that you’re on vacation in the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

Enjoy trekking through the Rocky Mountains more by outsourcing the carrying to a furry porter: a llama © wanderluster / Getty Images

10. Go trekking with llamas

Backpacking by yourself requires a lot of planning and heavy gear that seems to get heavier as the day goes on. Enter the team of llamas at Paragon Guides in the Vail Valley – they can shoulder your load on multi-day trekking trips between Colorado backcountry huts.

Planning tip: If you’re strapped for time, the llamas are also available for shorter “take a llama to lunch” hikes.

11. Dash through the snow in a horse-drawn sleigh

Even if you don’t visit over the peak holiday season, there’s no better way to enjoy the Vail Valley’s serene, snow-covered landscape than from the comfort of a horse-drawn sleigh.

Located 20 miles west of Vail, 4 Eagle Ranch offers sleigh rides that start with a warm drink and a bowl of chili, then end with a full-blown, ranch-style dinner and s’mores around the campfire. There are also sleigh rides on offer at Bearcat’s Cabin and Beano’s Cabin.

12. Get out on the water on a stand-up paddleboard

Vail’s weather is downright glorious during the summer – mild 70-degree temperatures, lots of sun and some light breezes. Though not a beach vacation destination, the Vail Valley offers plenty of ways to get out on the water, including on a stand-up paddle board (SUP).

If you’re new to the sport, head out on the flat waters of Nottingham Lake (where you can also rent paddle boards and pedal boats) or book a stay at Piney River Ranch, which offers its guests access to Piney Lake.

Detour: Fancy a more adrenaline-fuelled adventure on the water? Try some white-water rafting with Timberline Tours and get up close and personal with Colorado's rivers.

Ease your sore muscles after some time on the slopes with a spa treatment © Getty Images

13. Indulge yourself with a spa treatment

After playing in Vail’s mountains all day, give your body (and mind) a break with a spa treatment. Vail has so many great spas it can be hard to pick just one, but your hotel can be a great place to start.

The Sonnenalp, The Four Seasons, the Grand Hyatt and The Arrabelle are among several Vail hotels to have world-class spas. Services range from deep-tissue massages to body scrubs, facials, salon services and everything in between.

14. Enjoy open-air concerts and performances at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

On a warm summer evening, there’s nothing quite as relaxing as unfolding a blanket on the lawn of Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, kicking back and listening to an orchestra or watching a ballet performance.

With intriguing architecture and a gorgeous mountain backdrop, the outdoor amphitheater was named after the country’s 38th president, who regularly visited Vail during and after his presidency – he had a house near Beaver Creek.

The Amp, as it's known locally, is one of the most scenic performance venues around and regularly hosts big-name musicians, live theater, dance performances and several festivals.

15. Hit the links at one of Vail’s golf courses

Nestled among the Colorado Rockies, it’s no surprise that Vail is home to some seriously stunning golf courses. Whether you’re a semi-pro or a beginner, there’s a course for everyone here.

Vail Golf Club is a popular 18-hole public course with views of the Gore Range, while Red Sky Ranch & Golf Club is a premier private club with courses designed by esteemed architects Tom Fazio and Greg Norman. Though membership is required, guests can enjoy the course if they're staying at one of the club's partner properties.

Other golf courses to bookmark include EagleVail Golf Club, Beaver Creek Golf Club, and Gypsum Creek Golf Course. Many Vail courses also offer lessons and have a clubhouse that serves food so that you can make a day of it with the whole family.