Welcome to The Rocky Mountains
True, today’s Rockies are dotted with civilization. And, yes, modern adventurers plan casual expeditions over microbrews and organic burgers. But these lands are far from tamed. Vast mountain ranges remain unscarred by roads or summer homes, largely thanks to the USA’s brilliant public lands system.
You’re likely familiar with the big ones: Yellowstone, Rocky Mountain, Grand Teton and Glacier National Parks, but over half of the total area of Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho is national forests, monuments and recreation areas, all open for everyone to enjoy. Welcome to America’s playground, where there's still plenty of wild places to be wild in.
Denver Mountain Parks with Optional City Tour
After morning pickup from your Denver hotel or Cherry Creek Shopping Center in central Denver, head west through the Rocky Mountain foothills in your comfortable, air-conditioned coach. Learn from your guide about the history and geology of Denver's mountain parks, a system of more than 14,000 acres (5,665 hectares) of recreational land just outside the city. Visit Red Rocks Park and walk around admiring the towering sandstone rock formations formed nearly 300 million years ago. The park's dramatic natural amphitheater is a popular venue for concerts and other special events. Travel up Bear Creek Canyon, passing idyllic mountain towns and keeping your camera ready for possible deer, elk and buffalo sightings. On your way back to Denver, stop at Lookout Mountain and take in magnificent views of the surrounding hills and valleys. Here, visit the burial site of Buffalo Bill Cody and learn more about the Old West showman famous for his traveling cowboy shows during a guided tour of a museum in his honor.Pass by Golden, Colorado, the home of Coors beer, on your way back to Denver. Your 4-hour tour ends with drop-off at Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Denver Highlights Tour Upgrade (not included in the 4-hr tour option):Following your morning mountain parks tour, have lunch (own expense) on your own before joining your guide for an afternoon round-up of top Denver attractions. Capture photos of landmarks including Larimer Square, City Park, the State Capitol, the United States Mint and the Denver Art Museum. See the skyscrapers of Denver's financial center framed against Rocky Mountain peaks, and witness the bustling scene at the 16th Street Mall, a downtown pedestrian mall offering dining, shopping and entertainment. With this upgrade, your tour lasts 9 hours total and concludes at Cherry Creek Shopping Center in central Denver.
Yellowstone National Park Day Tour
You’ll be picked up from your Jackson hotel early in the morning. During your 2-hour drive by comfortable air-conditioned coach, admire the beauty of Grand Teton National Park as you make your way north to Yellowstone National Park. Upon entering Yellowstone’s Lower Loop, drive to Lewis Canyon, Lewis River and Lewis Lake before stopping at Old Faithful to witness the world-famous geyser’s iconic eruption. Be sure to have your camera ready for this eye-popping sight! After lunch, you’ll be mesmerized by the amazing colors of the Fountain Paint Pot in the Firehole River Area. As your guide will explain, this mud pot in Yellowstone’s Lower Geyser basin is named for the reds, yellows and browns caused by the oxidation states of the iron in the mud.Pass through the Madison Junction and Norris Geyser Basin on our way to your next stop, the 20-mile-long (32-km) Grand Canyon of Yellowstone, where you’ll come face-to-face with one of the tallest waterfalls in the US. Then, continue driving through the Lower Loop to Hayden Valley, where bison herds spend the summer grazing. You may even spot a wolf! Your last stop in Yellowstone is the historic Lake Hotel overlooking Yellowstone Lake, the country’s largest lake above an elevation of 7,000 feet (2,134 meters). You’ll enjoy more awe-inspiring views as you cruise through Grand Teton National Park on your way back to Jackson.
Grand Teton Wildlife Safari in Open-Air Vehicle
Departing from Teton Village near Jackson Hole at dawn or dusk, hop in an all-terrain safari-style vehicle for a safari adventure through Grand Teton National Park, whose ethereal mountain landscape offers views of towering jagged peaks, including Grand Teton, the park’s tallest mountain. In the summer and spring, you'll ride in an open-air safari-style vehicle (June 15 - August 31) to enjoy the warm weather and feel the wind in your hair; in the fall and winter, when it's a bit colder, enjoy the sights on an equally thrilling ride, this time in the comfort of an enclosed safari-style vehicle. More than 60 species of mammals, more than 300 species of birds and a several types of fish call the surrounding Jackson Hole area home, which means you’ll view tons of wildlife on your tour. As your expert guide navigates the rugged terrain, enjoy unobstructed views of your surroundings and use your provided binoculars to spot elk, moose, deer, bison, sheep, grizzly bears, black bears and wolves, plus birds flying overhead such as eagles, hawks and owls. You’ll explore a portion of the park’s 330,000 acres (133,546 hectares), stopping along the way to admire the views and take photos of the Snake River and the mountain backdrop. Your guide will teach you all about the natural history of this amazing park, including its geology and ecology. After your exciting wildlife adventure, you’ll be driven back to Teton Village. Please note: Summer tours run from June 15 to August 31 and are limited to nine people. Fall/winter tours run from September 1 to June 14 and are limited to 10 people; hotel pickup and drop-off in the Jackson Hole area is available upon request.
Discover Rocky Mountain National Park from Denver or Boulder
Meet the guide at 9 am at Denver Union Station or at 9.45am in Boulder (See Important Info). The scenic drive to Estes Park includes charming small towns and rugged canyons. Pass the historic Stanley Hotel, made famous for it’s starring role in the movie 'the Shining.' While entering Rocky Mountain National Park, experience the wonders that inspired early explorers to push for the protection of this amazing landscape. Catch a view of Long’s Peak, the park’s highest, soaring into the sky at 14,259 feet and the glacial-carved valleys, filled with Aspen and pine trees. The guide will lead the way to the best viewpoints, with plenty of time to hop out of the van and explore.Summer: The summer tour begins after memorial weekend and ends mid October. Throughout the summer the tour will take you up trail ridge road to 13'000 feet. Winter: In the winter the high alpine road is closed and more time will be spent discovering the valley and its crystal clear alpine lakes. All entrance and National Park fees are included and a sandwich for lunch is provided.Please enter any dietary restrictions for anyone in your group by including this information in the Special Requirements field during checkout.
Grand Teton National Park Day Tour
You’ll be picked up from your Jackson hotel in the early morning for a 30-minute drive north by comfortable air-conditioned coach to Grand Teton National Park, located 10 miles (16 km) south of Yellowstone. This world-renowned park includes the major peaks of the 40-mile-long (64 km) Teton Range of the Rocky Mountains, as well as most of the northern sections of the valley known as Jackson Hole. After entering the park (entrance fee at additional cost), stop at the Chapel of the Transfiguration, a small log cabin built in 1925 to serve the guests and employees of the nearby dude ranches. Listed on the US National Register of Historic Places, the chapel frames a views of the tallest peaks of the Teton Range, known as the Cathedral Group. Continue to Menor’s Ferry, a Snake River ferry serving the Jackson Hole area in the late 1800s. Here, you'll also visit Maud Noble’s Cabin, another site listed on the US National Register of Historic Places. As you walk around the homestead, you'll learn how the area’s early pioneers once lived from your guide.After your interesting historical visits, it’s time to appreciate Grand Teton National Park’s epic beauty. Venture to crystal-clear Jenny Lake to gaze in amazement at the Tetons and learn about historical mountain men such as Jim Bridger, John Colter and Beaver Dick. Next, stop at one of the park's lodges for lunch -- there are several dining options to choose from (own expense). Your afternoon starts with a visit to the shores of Jackson Lake to soak up more views of the serene landscape and point out some wildlife, flora and fauna. As your guide will explain, this region is home to more than 1,000 species of plants, dozens of species of mammals, 300 species of birds and several species of fish, reptiles and amphibians. A surprising fact: The park’s pristine ecosystem is home to many species of flora and fauna that have existed since prehistoric times!Your last stop in the park is the Colter Bay Visitor Center, where you can observe a vast array of never-before-seen Indian artifacts. On the way back to Jackson, pass the Oxbow Bend of the Snake River to view moose, eagles, beaver and other wildlife. You'll arrive back at your hotel at approximately 3:30pm.
Rocky Mountain Zipline Adventure
Take in the beautiful scenery of Colorado's Front Range, the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, as you zip through the trees! Just a 30-minute drive from downtown Denver lie three of Colorado’s longest zipline tracks. Choose between a 4-line zipline, where you’ll ride two of the longest in Colorado, or a 6-line zipline, where you’ll ride all three.6-line Zipline: Enjoy 4 hours of fresh air, scenic views and thrills on the 6-line zipline in the Rocky Mountains. Ride on six lines that range from 850 feet (259 m) to 1,900 feet (579 m). Soar through the treetops and experience three of Colorado’s longest ziplines! There is a 10-minute uphill hike between the first and second zipline and minimal walking between the others; above-average physical condition is recommended.