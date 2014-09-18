Grand Teton National Park Day Tour

You’ll be picked up from your Jackson hotel in the early morning for a 30-minute drive north by comfortable air-conditioned coach to Grand Teton National Park, located 10 miles (16 km) south of Yellowstone. This world-renowned park includes the major peaks of the 40-mile-long (64 km) Teton Range of the Rocky Mountains, as well as most of the northern sections of the valley known as Jackson Hole. After entering the park (entrance fee at additional cost), stop at the Chapel of the Transfiguration, a small log cabin built in 1925 to serve the guests and employees of the nearby dude ranches. Listed on the US National Register of Historic Places, the chapel frames a views of the tallest peaks of the Teton Range, known as the Cathedral Group. Continue to Menor’s Ferry, a Snake River ferry serving the Jackson Hole area in the late 1800s. Here, you'll also visit Maud Noble’s Cabin, another site listed on the US National Register of Historic Places. As you walk around the homestead, you'll learn how the area’s early pioneers once lived from your guide.After your interesting historical visits, it’s time to appreciate Grand Teton National Park’s epic beauty. Venture to crystal-clear Jenny Lake to gaze in amazement at the Tetons and learn about historical mountain men such as Jim Bridger, John Colter and Beaver Dick. Next, stop at one of the park's lodges for lunch -- there are several dining options to choose from (own expense). Your afternoon starts with a visit to the shores of Jackson Lake to soak up more views of the serene landscape and point out some wildlife, flora and fauna. As your guide will explain, this region is home to more than 1,000 species of plants, dozens of species of mammals, 300 species of birds and several species of fish, reptiles and amphibians. A surprising fact: The park’s pristine ecosystem is home to many species of flora and fauna that have existed since prehistoric times!Your last stop in the park is the Colter Bay Visitor Center, where you can observe a vast array of never-before-seen Indian artifacts. On the way back to Jackson, pass the Oxbow Bend of the Snake River to view moose, eagles, beaver and other wildlife. You'll arrive back at your hotel at approximately 3:30pm.