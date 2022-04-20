Shop
Wedged between Montana and Oregon, and often overlooked as a result, Idaho is one of Western USA's most underrated destinations. This rather large chunk of land has 114 mountain ranges and some of the most rugged mountains in the Lower 48. Over 60% of the state is public land, and with 3.9 million acres of Wilderness, it's the third-wildest state in the union.
Boise is home to one of the largest Basque populations outside Spain, with up to 15,000 residing here. The original émigrés arrived in the 1910s to work…
The glowing emerald of Treasure Valley began as an ambitious plan in the 1960s to prevent development in the Boise River's floodplain and provide open…
The Peregrine Fund's worldwide raptor conservation programs have brought many species back from the brink of extinction – including the iconic California…
The joy of US state capitol buildings is that visitors can admire some of the nation's best architecture for free. The Boise building, constructed from…
Sandwiched between the ethnic taverns, restaurants and bars is the Basque Museum & Cultural Center, a commendable effort to unveil the intricacies of…
Inside 90-acre Julia Davis Park, this small but bright museum displays mostly contemporary art in all media, including the occasional Warhol, and touring…
The biggest spud in Idaho is not a potato, but the 17.5-ton pylon that held the Yankee Fork Gold Dredge in place as it chewed its way upstream, digging…
This museum and information center packs a lot of knowledge into a small space. Exhibits on the culture, heritage, food, geology and recreational…
