View of the Boise River and Table Rock Mountain in southeast Boise, Idaho

© Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boise can catch you unawares. Refreshingly modern, urban and trendy, Idaho's largest city has a lively downtown scene – complete with walking streets, bistros and sophisticated wine bars.

  Basque Block

    Basque Block

    Boise

    Boise is home to one of the largest Basque populations outside Spain, with up to 15,000 residing here. The original émigrés arrived in the 1910s to work…

  Boise River on an early Autumn morning.

    Boise River Greenbelt

    Boise

    The glowing emerald of Treasure Valley began as an ambitious plan in the 1960s to prevent development in the Boise River's floodplain and provide open…

  World Center for Birds of Prey

    World Center for Birds of Prey

    Boise

    The Peregrine Fund's worldwide raptor conservation programs have brought many species back from the brink of extinction – including the iconic California…

  Idaho state capitol building at dusk, wide low angle view with ground-level skylight illuminated.

    Idaho State Capitol

    Boise

    The joy of US state capitol buildings is that visitors can admire some of the nation's best architecture for free. The Boise building, constructed from…

  Basque Museum & Cultural Center

    Basque Museum & Cultural Center

    Boise

    Sandwiched between the ethnic taverns, restaurants and bars is the Basque Museum & Cultural Center, a commendable effort to unveil the intricacies of…

  Boise Art Museum

    Boise Art Museum

    Boise

    Inside 90-acre Julia Davis Park, this small but bright museum displays mostly contemporary art in all media, including the occasional Warhol, and touring…

  Idaho State Museum

    Idaho State Museum

    Boise

    After a multi-year renovation, which brought this museum back to life, traditional exhibits now share space with multimedia installations for a…

  Anduiza Fronton Building

    Anduiza Fronton Building

    Boise

    Originally a boarding house from 1912, this building is home to Boise's popular indoor pala (Basque racquetball) court – check at the Basque Museum for a…

Best Things to Do

Boise is a year-round playground for anyone who loves equal parts sunshine, snow, mountains and watersports.

Day Trips

Day trips in the Rocky Mountains region are filled with opportunities for hiking, skiing and discovering the region's rich mining history.

Fall trees with autumn colours line the streets of Boise.

Activities

The best of Boise, Idaho

Jan 11, 2025 • 9 min read

