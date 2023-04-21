Shop
Boise can catch you unawares. Refreshingly modern, urban and trendy, Idaho's largest city has a lively downtown scene – complete with walking streets, bistros and sophisticated wine bars.
Boise is home to one of the largest Basque populations outside Spain, with up to 15,000 residing here. The original émigrés arrived in the 1910s to work…
The glowing emerald of Treasure Valley began as an ambitious plan in the 1960s to prevent development in the Boise River's floodplain and provide open…
World Center for Birds of Prey
The Peregrine Fund's worldwide raptor conservation programs have brought many species back from the brink of extinction – including the iconic California…
The joy of US state capitol buildings is that visitors can admire some of the nation's best architecture for free. The Boise building, constructed from…
Basque Museum & Cultural Center
Sandwiched between the ethnic taverns, restaurants and bars is the Basque Museum & Cultural Center, a commendable effort to unveil the intricacies of…
Inside 90-acre Julia Davis Park, this small but bright museum displays mostly contemporary art in all media, including the occasional Warhol, and touring…
After a multi-year renovation, which brought this museum back to life, traditional exhibits now share space with multimedia installations for a…
Originally a boarding house from 1912, this building is home to Boise's popular indoor pala (Basque racquetball) court – check at the Basque Museum for a…
