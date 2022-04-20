Wyoming

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Sparring bull elk (Cervus elaphus).

Overview

Much of Wyoming is the essence of the Great Plains, a vast and empty land of windswept plains and sagebrush hills baking under brooding blue skies. What towns do exist are steeped in history and infused with pioneer grit. This is Oregon Trail and outlaw country, and the current inhabitants are content to keep this chunk of the West wild. Cody or Laramie offer a taste of the living past, while Jackson and Lander serve as the advanced outposts of the New West revolution.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Teton range's reflection upon the Snake River after dawn at Schwabacher Landing in Grand Teton National Park, WY.

    Grand Teton National Park

    Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks

    Awesome in their grandeur, the Tetons have captivated the imagination from the moment humans laid eyes on them. While their name is often ascribed to…

  • Mammoth Hot Springs

    Mammoth Hot Springs

    Yellowstone National Park

    The imposing Lower and Upper Terraces of Mammoth Hot Springs are the highlight of the Mammoth region. An hour’s worth of boardwalks wind their way between…

  • Grand Prismatic Spring

    Grand Prismatic Spring

    Yellowstone National Park

    At 370ft wide and 121ft deep, Grand Prismatic Spring is the park’s largest and deepest hot spring. It’s also considered by many to be the most beautiful…

  • Lamar Valley

    Lamar Valley

    Yellowstone National Park

    Of Lamar Valley's abundant wildlife, the most famous – and to some, controversial – resident is the gray wolf. Wolves were missing from the ecosystem…

  • Canyon Visitor Education Center

    Canyon Visitor Education Center

    Yellowstone National Park

    This major center is well worth a visit for its innovative and interactive displays on Yellowstone’s geology. The highlight is a room-sized relief model…

  • Upper Geyser Basin

    Upper Geyser Basin

    Yellowstone National Park

    While Old Faithful gets the most attention, there's lots to explore in Upper Geyser Basin, which has the densest collection of geysers in Yellowstone. On…

  • Wyoming Territorial Prison

    Wyoming Territorial Prison

    Wyoming

    See the only prison ever to hold Butch Cassidy, who was in for grand larceny in 1894–96, only to emerge a well-connected criminal who fast became one of…

  • Artist Point

    Artist Point

    Yellowstone National Park

    Artist Point is probably the most famous of the canyon’s viewpoints, offering a long overview of the Lower Falls and canyon. It was not, as many people…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Yellowstone, Grand Teton, powwows, dinosaurs and dude ranches – Wyoming is a western wonderland of culture and scenery.

Read article

Best Time to Visit

For most visitors, Wyoming is at its best in summer, but there are thrills in this Wild West state year-round. Here are the best times to come.

Read article

Things to Know

From staying safe to dodging traffic jams, here's everything you should know before visiting Jackson Hole.

Read article

Day Trips

Within a short radius of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, historic Wild West towns and world-famous national parks await.

Read article

Money and Costs

Jackson Hole, nestled along the Teton Mountains, is an incredible escape for outdoor enthusiasts, and a trip there doesn't need to break the bank.

Read article

Best Road Trips

At nearly 98,000 square miles, Wyoming has plenty of ground to cover, and it’s perfect for road tripping.

Read article

5 Shops

Independent shops in this mountain town spotlight its outdoorsy, Western and artsy vibes. Here are five of our favorite ones.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Wyoming

Filter by interest:

Staff helping customers with hats at JW Bennett in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Shopping

Jackson Hole in 5 shops: Western wear, gourmet provisions and more

Nov 17, 2024 • 4 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Wyoming

Go Beyond

Wyoming and beyond

Beyond Wyoming