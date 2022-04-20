Overview

Much of Wyoming is the essence of the Great Plains, a vast and empty land of windswept plains and sagebrush hills baking under brooding blue skies. What towns do exist are steeped in history and infused with pioneer grit. This is Oregon Trail and outlaw country, and the current inhabitants are content to keep this chunk of the West wild. Cody or Laramie offer a taste of the living past, while Jackson and Lander serve as the advanced outposts of the New West revolution.