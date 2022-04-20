Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Much of Wyoming is the essence of the Great Plains, a vast and empty land of windswept plains and sagebrush hills baking under brooding blue skies. What towns do exist are steeped in history and infused with pioneer grit. This is Oregon Trail and outlaw country, and the current inhabitants are content to keep this chunk of the West wild. Cody or Laramie offer a taste of the living past, while Jackson and Lander serve as the advanced outposts of the New West revolution.
Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks
Awesome in their grandeur, the Tetons have captivated the imagination from the moment humans laid eyes on them. While their name is often ascribed to…
Yellowstone National Park
The imposing Lower and Upper Terraces of Mammoth Hot Springs are the highlight of the Mammoth region. An hour’s worth of boardwalks wind their way between…
Yellowstone National Park
At 370ft wide and 121ft deep, Grand Prismatic Spring is the park’s largest and deepest hot spring. It’s also considered by many to be the most beautiful…
Yellowstone National Park
Of Lamar Valley's abundant wildlife, the most famous – and to some, controversial – resident is the gray wolf. Wolves were missing from the ecosystem…
Canyon Visitor Education Center
Yellowstone National Park
This major center is well worth a visit for its innovative and interactive displays on Yellowstone’s geology. The highlight is a room-sized relief model…
Yellowstone National Park
While Old Faithful gets the most attention, there's lots to explore in Upper Geyser Basin, which has the densest collection of geysers in Yellowstone. On…
Wyoming
See the only prison ever to hold Butch Cassidy, who was in for grand larceny in 1894–96, only to emerge a well-connected criminal who fast became one of…
Yellowstone National Park
Artist Point is probably the most famous of the canyon’s viewpoints, offering a long overview of the Lower Falls and canyon. It was not, as many people…
Best Things to Do
Yellowstone, Grand Teton, powwows, dinosaurs and dude ranches – Wyoming is a western wonderland of culture and scenery.Read article
Best Time to Visit
For most visitors, Wyoming is at its best in summer, but there are thrills in this Wild West state year-round. Here are the best times to come.Read article
Things to Know
From staying safe to dodging traffic jams, here's everything you should know before visiting Jackson Hole.Read article
Day Trips
Within a short radius of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, historic Wild West towns and world-famous national parks await.Read article
Money and Costs
Jackson Hole, nestled along the Teton Mountains, is an incredible escape for outdoor enthusiasts, and a trip there doesn't need to break the bank.Read article
Best Road Trips
At nearly 98,000 square miles, Wyoming has plenty of ground to cover, and it’s perfect for road tripping.Read article
5 Shops
Independent shops in this mountain town spotlight its outdoorsy, Western and artsy vibes. Here are five of our favorite ones.Read article
Filter by interest:
Nov 16, 2024 • 6 min read
Nov 12, 2024 • 7 min read
Oct 30, 2024 • 9 min read
Oct 10, 2024 • 6 min read
Oct 6, 2024 • 6 min read
Sep 28, 2024 • 6 min read
Jul 21, 2024 • 6 min read
Jul 21, 2024 • 7 min read
in partnership with getyourguide