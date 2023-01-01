While Old Faithful gets the most attention, there's lots to explore in Upper Geyser Basin, which has the densest collection of geysers in Yellowstone. On Geyser Hill you'll find charismatic Anemone and fickle Beehive Geysers. If you see a group of backpack- and radio-wielding Geyser Gazers huddled near the latter, stick around for an impressive show. Below, fantastic Castle Geyser is one of the largest formations of its kind in the world, and the view from Daisy Geyser is excellent.

Check out the predicted eruption times of select geysers at the visitor center before planning your hike. You can easily spend a full day here.