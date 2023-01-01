A steamy favorite that’s well worth the walk, beautiful Morning Glory Pool is named after its flower shape. Unfortunately, the pool is slowly changing temperature and, therefore, color, due to the tons of trash thrown into it by past visitors (the main access road to Old Faithful passed by the pool until 1971). The refuse diminishes circulation and accelerates heat loss. As the pool cools, orange bacteria spreads from its sides, replacing the gorgeous blue tones.

In 1950 park staff induced an eruption to empty and clean the spring, pulling out $86.27 in pennies, 76 handkerchiefs, several towels, socks, shirts and underwear.