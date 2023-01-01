Two miles north of Black Sand Basin, Biscuit Basin is named for biscuit-like deposits that surrounded stunning Sapphire Pool, but these were destroyed during violent eruptions that followed the nearby 1959 Hebgen earthquake. If you’re low on time, this is one basin you could safely miss.

The main features here are deep Jewel Geyser, which erupts every 10 minutes or so, with beautifully delicate formations, and Shell Spring, which is shaped like a clamshell and linked underground. Mustard Spring was named for its iron-oxide-induced dark-yellow color.

A 0.5-mile hiking and cycling trail leads from across the highway to Upper Geyser Basin’s Daisy Geyser and a hiking-only path crosses the road to lead to Artemisia and Atomizer Geysers in the Upper Geyser Basin.

The Mystic Falls hiking trail starts here. There are free daily ranger-led hikes to the falls at 9am.