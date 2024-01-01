This historic building was constructed in 1927 as one of the original Haynes photo shops. The Haynes family operated 13 photo shops in Yellowstone and produced 55 million postcards and the park's earliest guidebooks, some of which are on display. Displays of historic art sit alongside the work-in-progress of current artists-in-residence.
Yellowstone Art and Photography Center
Yellowstone National Park
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.43 MILES
While Old Faithful gets the most attention, there's lots to explore in Upper Geyser Basin, which has the densest collection of geysers in Yellowstone. On…
4.61 MILES
At 370ft wide and 121ft deep, Grand Prismatic Spring is the park’s largest and deepest hot spring. It’s also considered by many to be the most beautiful…
Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center
19.12 MILES
This nonprofit organization offers an alternative for ‘pest’ grizzlies facing extermination and captive-born wolves that can't survive in the wild. Here…
Canyon Visitor Education Center
25.24 MILES
This major center is well worth a visit for its innovative and interactive displays on Yellowstone’s geology. The highlight is a room-sized relief model…
24.96 MILES
Artist Point is probably the most famous of the canyon’s viewpoints, offering a long overview of the Lower Falls and canyon. It was not, as many people…
19.47 MILES
Norris Geyser Basin comprises Porcelain Basin and Back Basin, accessed through two connecting loops. If the world's tallest geyser, Steamboat Geyser, isn…
24.74 MILES
Popular Lookout Point, near Canyon Village, offers the best views of the Lower Falls. An adjacent 0.5-mile trail drops 500ft to Red Rock for even closer…
25.46 MILES
A side road branches off North Rim Dr to reach busy Inspiration Point, which offers an overview of the length of the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and a…
Nearby Yellowstone National Park attractions
1. Old Faithful Visitor Education Center
0.1 MILES
This environmentally friendly center is all about the thermal features at Yellowstone, exploring the differences between geysers, hot springs, fumaroles…
0.12 MILES
Though it’s neither the tallest nor even the most predictable geyser in the park, Old Faithful is the poster child for Yellowstone and a consistent crowd…
0.21 MILES
Designed by Seattle architect Robert C Reamer and built in 1904, this is the only building in the park that looks as though it actually belongs here. The…
0.43 MILES
While Old Faithful gets the most attention, there's lots to explore in Upper Geyser Basin, which has the densest collection of geysers in Yellowstone. On…
1.32 MILES
This geyser basin, 1 mile northwest of Old Faithful, has a few interesting features. The eponymous black sand is derived from weathered volcanic glass …
1.38 MILES
A steamy favorite that’s well worth the walk, beautiful Morning Glory Pool is named after its flower shape. Unfortunately, the pool is slowly changing…
2.29 MILES
Two miles north of Black Sand Basin, Biscuit Basin is named for biscuit-like deposits that surrounded stunning Sapphire Pool, but these were destroyed…
4.61 MILES
At 370ft wide and 121ft deep, Grand Prismatic Spring is the park’s largest and deepest hot spring. It’s also considered by many to be the most beautiful…