Old Faithful Visitor Education Center

This environmentally friendly center is all about the thermal features at Yellowstone, exploring the differences between geysers, hot springs, fumaroles and mud pots, and explaining why there are no geysers in Mammoth. Kids will enjoy the hands-on Young Scientist displays, which include a working laboratory geyser. Predicted eruption times are posted for a handful of the park's most famous gushers.

Films are shown 30 minutes before and 15 minutes after an eruption of Old Faithful (the latter on Yellowstone's geysers). Rangers give 45-minute talks in the theater at 7pm.