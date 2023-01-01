Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center

This nonprofit organization offers an alternative for ‘pest’ grizzlies facing extermination and captive-born wolves that can't survive in the wild. Here they are used for education and product testing (check out the row of shame of non-bear-proof trash containers).

The wolves are on continual display in their naturalized enclosures, while the bears are let out individually. The excellent twice-daily ‘Keeper Kids’ program allows kids to hide food in the enclosures and then watch the bears sniff it out.

Inside, informative exhibits discuss wildlife ecology. Admission to the center is good for two days. Check the website for a schedule of talks, including a vital demonstration on proper bear-spray use. A new immersive display on riparian ecosystems is set to open in 2020.