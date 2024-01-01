Ojo Caliente Hot Spring

Yellowstone National Park

Just beyond the Fountain Flat Dr parking lot is this pool, which empties into the river. Just south of the bridge is the trail to Sentinel Meadows.

Nearby Yellowstone National Park attractions

1. Fountain Paint Pot

1.83 MILES

Just past pretty Silex Spring, Fountain Paint Pot is a huge bowl of plopping goop that ranks as one of the biggest in the park. The action is sloppiest in…

2. Grand Prismatic Spring

2.6 MILES

At 370ft wide and 121ft deep, Grand Prismatic Spring is the park’s largest and deepest hot spring. It’s also considered by many to be the most beautiful…

3. Biscuit Basin

5.44 MILES

Two miles north of Black Sand Basin, Biscuit Basin is named for biscuit-like deposits that surrounded stunning Sapphire Pool, but these were destroyed…

4. Morning Glory Pool

6.06 MILES

A steamy favorite that’s well worth the walk, beautiful Morning Glory Pool is named after its flower shape. Unfortunately, the pool is slowly changing…

5. Upper Geyser Basin

6.87 MILES

While Old Faithful gets the most attention, there's lots to explore in Upper Geyser Basin, which has the densest collection of geysers in Yellowstone. On…

6. Black Sand Basin

6.98 MILES

This geyser basin, 1 mile northwest of Old Faithful, has a few interesting features. The eponymous black sand is derived from weathered volcanic glass …

7. Old Faithful

7.08 MILES

Though it’s neither the tallest nor even the most predictable geyser in the park, Old Faithful is the poster child for Yellowstone and a consistent crowd…

8. Old Faithful Inn

7.11 MILES

Designed by Seattle architect Robert C Reamer and built in 1904, this is the only building in the park that looks as though it actually belongs here. The…