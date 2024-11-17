Nature is the big draw in Jackson Hole. But if your body needs a break from all the hiking, skiing and all-around adventuring, this rugged mountain town in northwest Wyoming also has plenty of urban charms, too. You’ll find numerous boutiques, shops and markets to peruse.

As you might expect in such an outdoorsy destination, many of the stores in downtown Jackson sell gear and apparel designed for active pursuits. (The well-known outdoor brand Stio was founded in Jackson Hole and still has its flagship location here.)

Yet other stores spotlight Jackson Hole’s artsier side. You can snag a piece of home decor made from elk antlers at Onyx & Antler, or a landscape photograph at Brookover Gallery. You’ll also find plenty of places to add some Western wear to your wardrobe, like Beaver Creek Hat & Leather Company or Grit General.

Ready for some retail therapy? Here are five can’t-miss shopping spots for your next trip to Jackson Hole.

Best independent clothing store: Teton Mountaineering

You’ll notice right away that Jackson Hole is a casual, sporty town. Though folks occasionally dress up for dinner, you’re more likely to spot locals wearing puffy coats and hiking shoes. Want to fit in? Head to Teton Mountaineering to update your wardrobe with functional, outdoorsy pieces from brands like Patagonia, Prana, Katin, SmartWool and more. Founded in 1971, this local shop is mere steps from Jackson Town Square and its famous antler arches.

Beyond clothing, the highly knowledgeable team can also get you set up with technical gear, including skis, backpacks, sleeping bags and climbing equipment. If you don’t want to buy, they also do gear rentals.

w.folk_storefront - bykate_womenfolk008 view of bison head on display in Womenfolk, a vintage store in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Best vintage/thrift store: Womenfolk

After spending a few days in Wyoming, you might feel inspired to spruce up your closet with a few Western pieces. If so, head to Womenfolk, a consignment shop stocked with pre-loved designer apparel sourced from Jackson Hole closets. The selection of vintage pieces changes regularly, though you can expect to reliably find pieces like leather fringe jackets, cowboy boots and hats, belts, turquoise jewelry, vests and Western button-down shirts. And if you want to keep up with Womenfolk’s latest treasures once you get home, follow their Instagram page to be alerted to new arrivals.

At Bodega, you can stock up on whatever you need – including a frozen cocktail. Bodega

Best food market: Bodega

Bodega evokes a New York City corner store, and adds a bit of Western flair. Located at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Teton Village, this shop has everything you need for an après-ski (or après-hike) get-together.

Pop in for a bottle of wine, a six-pack of craft beer, a bag of chips, charcuterie fixings, locally raised meats and other gourmet products, as well as pantry staples. Or sidle up to the intimate bar for a “sloshie” – a refreshingly boozy frozen drink ($10.99 for 16 ounces) available in a rotating selection of flavors. For more-practical needs, you can also fill up your car with gas and stock up on firewood. And if you don’t feel like cooking during the warmer months, Bodega also runs a food truck serving up hearty casual eats like tacos, burgers, brats, fried-chicken sandwiches and tater tots.

Staff helping customers with hats at JW Bennett in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Best place to buy a souvenir: JW Bennett

Every time you wear your handmade hat from JW Bennett, you’ll think back fondly on your trip to Jackson Hole – and isn’t that the very point of a souvenir? A Wyoming native who grew up on a ranch in the eastern part of the state, Sarah Kjorstad founded this high-end headwear shop in 2019. Ever since, her female-led team has been crafting fashionable hats, bands, bandanas, clothing and accessories with a distinctive, polished Western aesthetic.

The best way to find the perfect hat here is by scheduling a consultation at the downtown Jackson shop. Once you arrive, a stylist can help you sift through all the different shapes, colors and materials for the perfect model just for you – whether that’s a lightweight straw cap (starting at $245) or a more traditional felt cowboy hat (starting at $895). Whatever you choose, wear your new hat proudly on the plane home so it doesn’t get crushed in your suitcase – or ask the JW Bennett team to ship it your way.

Shelves of books for sale at Valley Bookstore, Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Best bookshop: Valley Bookstore

While many if not most travelers visit Jackson Hole to be active and spend time in nature, the rugged peaks of the Tetons also make the perfect backdrop for cozying up with a good book. Enter Valley Bookstore, which has been a beloved Jackson Hole staple for the last 75 years.

Founded in 1949, this independent shop caters to bibliophiles of all ages, demographics and genre preferences. It’s changed hands several times over the decades; today, it’s owned by Amy Ryan, a Jackson native who’s authored six novels and believes in the transformative power of reading. Stop by to browse the shelves and find your next page-turner, or bookmark the events calendar to see if your trip lines up with a book launch or an author meet-and-greet. If you don’t have room in your suitcase, Valley Bookstore can also ship directly to your home.