Welcome to Wyoming
The country's least populated state is also home to some of its most dramatic mountains, most diverse wildlife, and most unique geology. From the unspoiled Snowy Range near Laramie to the granite wilderness of the Wind River Range behind Lander, the peaks only become more impressive as you travel across Wyoming toward the archetypal – and truly grand – Teton Range.
What towns do exist are steeped in history and infused with pioneer grit. This is Oregon Trail and outlaw country, and the current inhabitants are content to keep this chunk of the West wild.
Explore Cody or Laramie to get a taste of the living past, while Jackson and Lander serve as the advanced outposts of the New West revolution.
Top experiences in Wyoming
Recent articles
Wyoming activities
Yellowstone National Park Day Tour
You’ll be picked up from your Jackson hotel early in the morning. During your 2-hour drive by comfortable air-conditioned coach, admire the beauty of Grand Teton National Park as you make your way north to Yellowstone National Park. Upon entering Yellowstone’s Lower Loop, drive to Lewis Canyon, Lewis River and Lewis Lake before stopping at Old Faithful to witness the world-famous geyser’s iconic eruption. Be sure to have your camera ready for this eye-popping sight! After lunch, you’ll be mesmerized by the amazing colors of the Fountain Paint Pot in the Firehole River Area. As your guide will explain, this mud pot in Yellowstone’s Lower Geyser basin is named for the reds, yellows and browns caused by the oxidation states of the iron in the mud.Pass through the Madison Junction and Norris Geyser Basin on our way to your next stop, the 20-mile-long (32-km) Grand Canyon of Yellowstone, where you’ll come face-to-face with one of the tallest waterfalls in the US. Then, continue driving through the Lower Loop to Hayden Valley, where bison herds spend the summer grazing. You may even spot a wolf! Your last stop in Yellowstone is the historic Lake Hotel overlooking Yellowstone Lake, the country’s largest lake above an elevation of 7,000 feet (2,134 meters). You’ll enjoy more awe-inspiring views as you cruise through Grand Teton National Park on your way back to Jackson.
Grand Teton Wildlife Safari in Open-Air Vehicle
Departing from Teton Village near Jackson Hole at dawn or dusk, hop in an all-terrain safari-style vehicle for a safari adventure through Grand Teton National Park, whose ethereal mountain landscape offers views of towering jagged peaks, including Grand Teton, the park’s tallest mountain. In the summer and spring, you'll ride in an open-air safari-style vehicle (June 15 - August 31) to enjoy the warm weather and feel the wind in your hair; in the fall and winter, when it's a bit colder, enjoy the sights on an equally thrilling ride, this time in the comfort of an enclosed safari-style vehicle. More than 60 species of mammals, more than 300 species of birds and a several types of fish call the surrounding Jackson Hole area home, which means you’ll view tons of wildlife on your tour. As your expert guide navigates the rugged terrain, enjoy unobstructed views of your surroundings and use your provided binoculars to spot elk, moose, deer, bison, sheep, grizzly bears, black bears and wolves, plus birds flying overhead such as eagles, hawks and owls. You’ll explore a portion of the park’s 330,000 acres (133,546 hectares), stopping along the way to admire the views and take photos of the Snake River and the mountain backdrop. Your guide will teach you all about the natural history of this amazing park, including its geology and ecology. After your exciting wildlife adventure, you’ll be driven back to Teton Village. Please note: Summer tours run from June 15 to August 31 and are limited to nine people. Fall/winter tours run from September 1 to June 14 and are limited to 10 people; hotel pickup and drop-off in the Jackson Hole area is available upon request.
Grand Teton National Park Day Tour
You’ll be picked up from your Jackson hotel in the early morning for a 30-minute drive north by comfortable air-conditioned coach to Grand Teton National Park, located 10 miles (16 km) south of Yellowstone. This world-renowned park includes the major peaks of the 40-mile-long (64 km) Teton Range of the Rocky Mountains, as well as most of the northern sections of the valley known as Jackson Hole. After entering the park (entrance fee at additional cost), stop at the Chapel of the Transfiguration, a small log cabin built in 1925 to serve the guests and employees of the nearby dude ranches. Listed on the US National Register of Historic Places, the chapel frames a views of the tallest peaks of the Teton Range, known as the Cathedral Group. Continue to Menor’s Ferry, a Snake River ferry serving the Jackson Hole area in the late 1800s. Here, you'll also visit Maud Noble’s Cabin, another site listed on the US National Register of Historic Places. As you walk around the homestead, you'll learn how the area’s early pioneers once lived from your guide.After your interesting historical visits, it’s time to appreciate Grand Teton National Park’s epic beauty. Venture to crystal-clear Jenny Lake to gaze in amazement at the Tetons and learn about historical mountain men such as Jim Bridger, John Colter and Beaver Dick. Next, stop at one of the park's lodges for lunch -- there are several dining options to choose from (own expense). Your afternoon starts with a visit to the shores of Jackson Lake to soak up more views of the serene landscape and point out some wildlife, flora and fauna. As your guide will explain, this region is home to more than 1,000 species of plants, dozens of species of mammals, 300 species of birds and several species of fish, reptiles and amphibians. A surprising fact: The park’s pristine ecosystem is home to many species of flora and fauna that have existed since prehistoric times!Your last stop in the park is the Colter Bay Visitor Center, where you can observe a vast array of never-before-seen Indian artifacts. On the way back to Jackson, pass the Oxbow Bend of the Snake River to view moose, eagles, beaver and other wildlife. You'll arrive back at your hotel at approximately 3:30pm.
Private Yellowstone Wildlife Tour
A private Yellowstone Guidelines tour for a group 1-6 people is the perfect way to see and experience the wildlife of Yellowstone National Park. Your excursion begins with an early pick-up from your Yellowstone area lodgings. Then, depart for the park with your expert guide for a full-day of wildlife viewing. Set out in search of the park’s resident wildlife, including black and grizzly bears, elk, bison, bighorn sheep, and elusive wolves. If you spot them, you can watch their antics from a safe and unobtrusive distance using provided viewing scopes and binoculars. Have your camera ready to capture stunning park and wildlife pics while traveling through Yellowstone’s Northern Range, Lamar and Hayden Valleys, and Lake Area. Your private tour includes lunch along with round-trip transportation from select area lodgings.
Yellowstone Lower Loop Full-Day Tour
Our day begins as we head north from Jackson, WY towards Yellowstone National Park, passing through Grand Teton on the way. A couple of photo ops as we pass through Grand Teton, but mostly heading directly towards Yellowstone’s south entrance, of course stopping for a photo with the Yellowstone sign.Generally our first major stop will be at Upper Geyser Basin, or the Old Faithful area. The old faithful geyser will erupt every ninety minutes and we will make a point of witnessing the eruption. Given the timing of our arrival we may have time for a short boardwalk stroll to view some of the other thermal features in the basin. In addition to Old Faithful there are numerous other fantastic geysers that will erupt with less certainty and frequency, which we may also have the good fortune to witness, including: Beehive, Castle, The Lion Group, Sawmill, Grand, Daisy,and more.In addition to the numerous thermal features the history buffs will also enjoy a visit to the Old Faithful Inn, (in season) arguably one of the most magnificent National Park Lodges in existence. We will venture north and most tours we will have the time to spot at least two more times for short and exciting boardwalks excursions. Everyone enjoys stopping at both the Midway Geyser Basin, and Fountain Paint pots-both truly fantastic thermal collections unto themselves. I will not ruin the surprise but such features as the Grand Prismatic Spring, Clepsydra Geyser, Excelsior Geyser crater, and the Fountain Paint Pots are just a few of the features we will visit while walking on the boardwalks.Early afternoon we are arriving at lunch stop, usually Fountain Flats, or beyond.. A great, fresh picnic spread provided by us including Boars Head turkey, ham, lettuce, onion, tomato, avocado (freshly prepped on site) chips and salsa, fruit, cookies for dessert, condiments, etc.After lunch we will spend some time in the vehicle as we make our way north around the loop with our next real major stop being the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River. Some points of interest along the way will include: Firehole Canyon drive, Madison River, Gibbon River Falls, Elk Park, Virginia Cascades, etc. We will spend some time at the Canyon Area with the main draw being the Upper and Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River, 109ft, and 308 feet tall respectively. Also the beauty of the Canyon itself is not to be missed.We try to be heading south by about 3:30pm with still some ground to cover. Heading south from the Canyon Area we will pass through Hayden Valley, Mud Volcano, Yellowstone Lake, and West Thumb. This will complete our lower loop as we head back towards Jackson from there, usually arriving back in Jackson between 6:30 and 7:30 pm.
Grand Teton Half Day Tour
We will head directly into Grand Teton National Park begin exploring the breathtaking landscapes and amazing wildlife to be found within the park. We usually will start our morning with a drive up the Gros Ventre river towards Kelly and Mormon row. A great area to spot the moose, bulls and cows alike. Then onto a bit of history along Mormon Row, then back towards Moose Junction. We usually will head into the heart of Grand Teton National Park from there along the Park loop road north road towards Jackson Lake, exploring such points of interests as Signal Mountain, Jackson Lake, Willow Flats, Oxbow Bend, Elk Ranch Flats, Dead Man’s Bar, Snake River Overlook, and many more. Generally returning to Jackson by 11:30am.In addition to the many spectacular vistas and natural wonders that Grand Teton National Park has to offer, we will also have the chance to view the multitude of wildlife that makes Grand Teton it’s home. Bears, wolves, elk, moose, deer, eagles, all are common sights on our tours as well.