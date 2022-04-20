Grand Teton National Park

Historic Moulton Ranch in the Grand Teton National Park.

Overview

Awesome in their grandeur, the Tetons have captivated the imagination from the moment humans laid eyes on them. This wilderness is home to bear, moose and elk in number, and played a fundamental role in the history of American alpine climbing.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Grand Teton

    Grand Teton

    Grand Teton National Park

    Crowning glory of the park, the dagger-edged Grand Teton (13,775ft/4199m) has taunted many a would-be mountaineer. The first white men to claim to have…

  • Laurance S Rockefeller Preserve Center

    Laurance S Rockefeller Preserve Center

    Grand Teton National Park

    In contrast to other visitor centers, this beautiful center is a meditative experience. Sitting on 3100 acres donated by the Rockefeller family, the…

  • Mormon Row

    Mormon Row

    Grand Teton National Park

    This is possibly the most photographed spot in the park – and for good reason. The aged wooden barns and fence rails make a quintessential pastoral scene,…

  • Indian Arts Museum

    Indian Arts Museum

    Grand Teton National Park

    Well worth a visit to peruse pieces from this vast collection, with objects spanning from 1830 to 1940. Artifacts include beautiful beadwork, bags and…

  • Oxbow Bend

    Oxbow Bend

    Grand Teton National Park

    One of the most famous scenic spots in Grand Teton National Park for wildlife-watching is Oxbow Bend, with the reflection of Mt Moran as a stunning…

  • Menor's Ferry Historic District

    Menor's Ferry Historic District

    Grand Teton National Park

    In 1892, entrepreneurial Ohioan Bill Menor took advantage of this narrow channel in the Snake River and established a homestead, ferry and general store…

  • Jackson Lake Dam

    Jackson Lake Dam

    Grand Teton National Park

    This 1916 dam has scenic lake views and paved wheelchair-accessible trails at its southern edge.

  • Cunningham Cabin

    Cunningham Cabin

    Grand Teton National Park

    Ranchers Pierce and Margaret Cunningham, early major supporters of Grand Teton National Park, cultivated a cattle ranch here in 1890. The abandoned…

2161140741 Grand Tetons from Mountain View Turnout on Teton Park Road in Jackson Hole at Teton County, Wyoming - stock photo The Grand Tetons, part of the Teton Range in northwestern Wyoming, was formed over millions of years through tectonic activity, these mountains were further sculpted by glacial erosion. The history of Grand Teton National Park, established in 1929, is intertwined with early Native American presence, fur trading, and conservation efforts spearheaded by figures like John D. Rockefeller Jr.

National Parks

See the best of Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks on this road trip

Mar 21, 2025 • 12 min read

